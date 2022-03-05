🔊 Listen to this

A counseling session with a middle-aged man dealt in part with a recap of his experience with what appeared to be lousy “customer service” so to speak. After repeated attempts to get the office to address his need for the timely renewal of his medications, and not having his calls returned among other slights, this man chose to get a new primary care physician.

As he explained in great detail the sequence of events that he found frustrating, it was clear that he believed he had given the doctor’s office every opportunity to realize they had not treated him properly, with hopefully an awareness that this was an opportunity for them to up their game. To do better.

He did mention to several people at the medical practice that he would change doctors if the troubling issue of not having his messages returned were to continue.

The response to him was that they had not received his messages.

To that he told them essentially, you have a problem then that needs to be fixed.

My recollection of events is that he had experienced enough disrespect to believe that these issues were not going to be remedied and he was unwilling to subject himself to this unprofessional behavior.

After not getting his calls returned by the physician, he told me he made an appointment with a new physician. He let me know he did not directly tell his current doctor he would no longer be his patient.

Over the years of our work together I had taught him the spiritual principle that not creating problems for others or ourselves is important, yes, but we must live with the awareness that we have a particular responsibility to be part of the solution to problems that we experience directly.

This is that type of situation. It’s a micro problem in the big scheme of things, but though small by comparison to larger problems of injustice, discrimination, war, bee hive collapse … you get the idea … the micro problems have rippling effects that spread far wider than we often like to consider.

For each time my client was frustrated by his mistreatment, he not only experienced the stress and unhappiness, he carried it with him for weeks. As I mentioned to him on more than one occasion, this is like the Pig-Pen character in Charlie Brown, where a dust cloud perpetually surrounds Pig-Pen.

When we are under duress and/or unhappy, for example, that dust cloud is the energy field of mal contentedness. This is a type of contagious aura that too often pollutes the space around us and is toxic to those who pass through it.

Sometimes in order to become part of the solution we have to skip a few bureaucratic steps, which may not always feel appropriate, and instead just cut ahead of the line, which may feel like you are being demanding or acting a bit too forward.

In this case, assuming he would be taken seriously, this man believed he was handling his situation correctly. Though annoyed, he also believed that with some patience his issues would be corrected.

But sometimes waiting is actually becoming part of the problem.

It takes a level of discernment and sometimes a bit of guesswork to figure out when it may actually be better to leap over the subordinates or worker bees to get the proper attention to the senior executive who may be clueless about the failures in the organization, and appreciate your feedback.

Related to this type of dilemma, a number of years ago I came up with guidance for those who want to be a published author. For many new writers it comes down to making a decision about whether to try the traditional route of getting an agent, who then does the heavy lift of securing you a book contract, or going the self-publishing route where the heavy lift is on the writer. My advice:

“Don’t wait to learn that you don’t have to wait.”

My advice is applicable to so many circumstances where we can make the decision to be a part of the solution faster than we may realize.

But with that comes the truth that there is great effort involved.

Each of us has to determine how much energy we have to expend on these micro problems that may resolve through our involvement. In making that determination it helps if we can recognize that often a problem gets fixed not by one person alone, but by the drip drip drip of countless hands and voices.

Each of us are like puzzle pieces that ultimately make up the bigger picture if we are willing to show up and be seen as the peacemakers we truly desire to become.

As a sidebar to this topic, that offers guidance on a way to handle a lapse in communication, I share with you my recent experience with a contractor who I had not previously had any experience with, and who had come over to give me an estimate on some home improvements.

Over a week had lapsed and I had not heard back from the contractor with the estimate and plan for the work I had envisioned.

My initial thought was disappointment and confusion. He seeeeeeemed like a competent and thorough professional. I decided I had waited patiently long enough to hear something back, and so sent an email to the address on the business card he had left with me.

Instead of accusing him of lousy “customer service” I instead asked if there had been a crisis in his world, as I know this can so easily happen. I thought it could be the reason I had not heard anything from him about the project.

I subscribe to “seeking first to understand”, and giving people the benefit of the doubt, though I am well aware of the sad rap on home contractors – in general they operate on their own timetable and are not always as reliable as we need or want them to be.

Late in the day I got an email apology and an explanation which essentially said the other estimation jobs he had that were ahead of mine were taking longer than he expected. That I would have something “before long”.

Not an ideal response. Speaks to my point… about a squishy/morphing sense of time with some contractors.

Once I see the estimate, his email exchange with me will be part of the consideration of whether I will contract with him to do my project. Should he get the job, I intend to make the micro effort to convey the need for improved communication between us, in hopes it will help him up his game for me and for his other customers. (For aspiring writers, see https://www.gisellemassi.com/how-to-self-publish-a-book )

