Musical is based on 1984 hit movie of the same name

Jovon Barnes of Jefferson Township and Maddison Black of Plains Township star as the young lovers Ren and Ariel in ‘Footloose.’

As one of the songs from the musical proclaims, ‘Gotta cut loose, footloose, kick off your Sunday shoes.’

Talk to the folks who are bringing “Footloose” to the stage at Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre March 11 through 20 and it seems everyone is overflowing with love for this musical.

“It’s super special; it gives me the warm fuzzies,” said director Angel Berlane Mulcahy, who met her husband, Bernie Mulcahy when she starred as Ariel, headstrong daughter of a small town minister, in a 2003 production of the same show.

Bernie Mulcahy was the sound guy then; he’s the sound guy now, along with building the set and rejoicing that he and Angel get to work together.

Then there’s Jovon Barnes from Jefferson Township, singing and dancing in the lead role of Ren, the Chicago teen stunned to learn, after moving to a small town called Bomont, that loud music and dancing are forbidden.

“This is a dream role,” Barnes enthused. “Just working with such an incredibly talented and dedicated crew, and getting to share the stage with people who are there to enjoy themselves and build each other up. I love everybody here. They’re beautiful people.”

The person Ren would consider most beautiful is Ariel, portrayed in this production by Maddison Black of Plains Township, who has been drawn to “Footloose” again and again, taking part in productions done by PTPA in Hazleton and Music Box Playhouse in Swoyerville.

“I keep wanting to do it because it’s a jukebox musical, more than traditional musical theater,” she said, explaining she feels her voice is especially suited to the musical’s 1980s-style songs, which hit the charts after Kenny Loggins, Deniece Williams, Bonnie Tyler and other artists contributed to the soundtrack for the 1984 screen version of “Footloose.”

On a more serious note the actor identifies with Ariel’s feelings of loss and frustration because, while the character lost her brother in a catastrophic car accident, Black lost a friend to suicide several years ago.

“I’ve played Ariel before, and in the past I played her as more sad,” Black said, adding she finds the role therapeutic and feels both she and Ariel “are ready for healing.”

“She’s very wild,” Black said of the character. “But she’s acting out of wanting attention, especially from her father, and not out of malice.”

In case you’re not familiar with the plot, the car accident that killed Ariel’s brother and several other teens is the reason the town council and the influential minister are so deadset against dancing that they’ve passed a law forbidding it.

Maggie Dishong of Edwardsville, who plays Ariel’s best friend, Rusty, thinks that part of the plot is far-fetched.

“I don’t think it’s realistic that someone would ban dancing,” she said. “But I think they would judge Ren for being different. He breaks every boundary, and it needs to happen.”

Kelly Krieger of Scranton, who plays Rusty’s boyfriend, Willard, agrees Bomont is overdue for young people to rebel against its rules.

“You can relate it to today, with religion’s role in politics and law,” he said. “Their will to forge a path of their own, I think that’s really vital.”

As Willard, Krieger speaks with a stronger, countrified accent than any other character. “I lay it on thick,” he said.

He considers Willard “the hick with a heart of gold,” and is glad to see that, just as the character learns to dance, he also learns to be more open to new ideas.

Some of the adults in Bomont grow as well, especially after Ren uses Bible verses to convince them dancing can be a good thing.

“He speaks their language,” Berlane Mulcahy, the director, said.

Of course you can expect some big dance numbers in this show — cast members have described them as “80s vibe meets hoedown” — along with such well-known songs as “Almost Paradise,” “Let’s Hear It For the Boy” and, Black’s favorite, “Holding Out for A Hero.”

“It’s very powerful,” Black said of that last number. “Ariel starts out singing it, and all her friends join in, singing about how they’re waiting for a good man.”

Audiences may leave the theater humming a song or two, but Barnes said he hopes they also take home a message from the show, about the way the town has dealt with the loss of that carful of teenagers.

“Unexpected things will happen in life,” Barnes said. “And they can scar the way you look at the world. But you have to push forward. You can’t let it corrupt the way you look at things.”

Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre will present “Footloose” at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through March 20, at 537 N. Main St., in Wilkes-Barre. For tickets, see ltwb.org or call 570-823-1875.