Taste testers enjoy cool treat

🔊 Listen to this

With ingredients and paper cups piled onto a small table in the newsroom, hair askew, no longer bothering to measure anything on a hectic day, our test cook manages to churn out some minty milkshakes — all the while sporting the festive St. Patrick’s Day necklace she picked up for 99 cents at Grumpo’s Warehouse in Wilkes-Barre.

By the time I was making my fifth and sixth minty milkshakes earlier this week, I was no longer carefully measuring out 1/2 teaspoon of mint extract into each batch.

“I feel like some crazy alchemist,” I said on Tuesday afternoon as I got into the swing of pouring a dash of vanilla, a dash of mint extract and a few drops of green food coloring into a blender on top of roughly one pint of vanilla ice cream and 1/4 cup of milk.

I’d brought our blender from home into the newsroom, along with all the ingredients, in order to make some St. Patrick’s Day shakes moments before serving the taste testers.

And the words “fresh” and “refreshing” kept popping up in their comments.

“Did you use fresh mint?” asked page designer Toni Pennello, commenting that the flavor seemed “real.”

No, I explained, it’s mint extract, which contains both oil of spearmint and oil of peppermint. And, I think that gave the shakes a lighter, zestier flavor than straight peppermint extract would have.

“It’s wonderfully refreshing,” news editor Roger DuPuis said, seconding my opinion that the spearmint played a role.

“Who needs the Golden Arches when you have the Times Leader Test Kitchen?” reporter Ryan Evans said, pointing toward the obvious fact that my original inspiration for this test kitchen offering came from McDonald’s Shamrock Shakes, which I have enjoyed over the years.

Reporter Kevin Carroll admitted he had never had a Shamrock Shake, and that he is somewhat skeptical of mint as a food ingredient, thinking it might “taste too much like toothpaste.”

But he was glad that, with the newsroom milkshakes, the mint was mild and not overpowering.

Columnist Bill O’Boyle, in fact, said it was so mild he couldn’t detect the mint at all in the tiny sample he allowed himself.

“It’s just like green beer on St. Patrick’s Day still tastes like beer,” he said. “The milkshake still tasted like vanilla. But it was good.”

Oddly enough, his sample came from the same batch as Toni’s, and she thought I’d been crushing fresh mint leaves.

When I was looking for recipes for homemade mint milkshakes, I found some I liked at the Dinner at the Zoo and Meatloaf and Melodrama flood blogs but settled on the ice cream-to-milk ratio I found in a recipe at foodnetwork.com.

This week’s food adventure also included making a plain vanilla milkshake for page designer Lyndsay Bartos, who is not really a mint fan, and then, for anyone willing to try a second shake, experimenting with a concoction of chocolate chip mint ice cream, milk, and no mint extract.

Kevin and Roger both tried that last blend, reported it had a stronger mint flavor than the first milkshake, and said they preferred the one that had been made with vanilla ice cream and mint extract.

So, happy St. Patrick’s Day, and here is the recipe I used.

St. Patrick’s Day Mint Shakes

1 pint vanilla ice cream

1/4 cup whole milk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract (I used pure mint extract, which includes spearmint as well as peppermint)

3 or 4 drops green food coloring

Blend above ingredients in a blender until smooth. Pour into one or two serving glasses and garnish with whipped cream and green sanding sugar (or decorations of your choice.)

Reach Mary Therese Biebel at 570-991-6109 or on Twitter @BiebelMT