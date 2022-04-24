🔊 Listen to this

Summary of a question from a parent: I have a married female friend who has not been able to conceive. She knows only some of the difficulties I had before I finally gave birth a few years ago. I have been watching her suffer and want to be truthful with her. I am not looking forward to going into details as some of the facts about infertility treatments are painful.

What is a good way to discuss these personal problems while not adding to her suffering?

G: Avoiding talking with her would add to her suffering, so it is good that you are willing to remain close while she is in this situation. No doubt she has some concerns about whether or not she will ever become pregnant. A way to be a good friend is to help her to deal with these fears by being patient, compassionate and honest about her status and choices.

When we choose to put off facing problems, or any truth, we are only delaying the pain and may actually compound the suffering. This can happen because we may also be diminishing or refusing options for attaining the desired outcome.

This lesson pertains to many issues beyond fertility, but is worth sharing as a gentle reminder.

There are times we may live in a denial as we may be faced with having to think through choices that are less than ideal. We can feel overwhelmed and resist facts. You will find out when you speak with her whether or not she or her husband are in denial about certain aspects of their situation.

Money being one factor.

When it comes to fertility, one’s financial status as well as considerations about what to do next, can get very complicated and technical, very quickly. And expensive.

Begin any of your conversations with her with an expression of empathy. Then, before you begin peppering her with questions, it is better to allow your friend to share what she is comfortable revealing.

It is more important that you assess where she is in the fertility process. Try to get a sense of what her emotional state is, before you take her down roads with your line of questioning or with information that she may not be ready or willing to hear or deal with at this time.

At some point you might be tempted to offer your advice based on your own experience. Try to resist doing that for now, as it could add to her suffering.

Once you get through her initial update, you will know whether or not you need to suggest the specific testing that is required to rule in or rule out the various conditions that may be contributing to her inability to conceive a baby. It is quite common for couples not to realize some of the things they can do now to help increase the likelihood of conception.

Interventions beyond IUI and IVF (intrauterine insemination and in vitro fertilization), including dietary and lifestyle modifications, have evolved over years of research, so don’t assume she is up on all the latest advances.

It is wise to suggest she have a consult with her OB-GYN and several fertility specialists if she has not already done so. Even her husband should see his primary care physician and/or a specialist to evaluate if he has any issues preventing him from becoming a father.

I think it is a good idea for you to ask her if she is comfortable talking about the financial reality of pursuing pregnancy. Talking about money may be uncomfortable for some people, but not to go there in your conversation is avoiding a serious reality.

Some examinations and treatments are not always covered by insurance. Even though she may be covered by an insurance plan that may seem generous, a good chunk of fertility treatments may be out of pocket expenses. Couples may be stunned to learn the coverage they have is actually insufficient.

Even with a good health insurance policy, one can expect out of pocket costs for expenses such as certain fertility enhancing medications, nutritional supplements, or even specialty treatments that can help get a woman’s body (or a man’s) more prepared for conception.

So having the discussion about one’s ability to pay for treatments, that may require a couple to go through more than one medical intervention attempt, is essential to knowing what choices to consider.

If she permits this topic, offer her a list of the medications, supplements, tests and procedures you either know about, or else have personal experience with, that were not covered by insurance. The list is to include what might be suggested to her husband.

Personal side note, my daughter was presented by one fertility clinic doctor with the option of undergoing a uterine procedure. The cost was $5,000, as it was not covered by her insurance. This particular surgical procedure was to treat recurrent polyps and prepare the uterus, before a fertilized egg (or eggs) could be implanted.

Doing this, as with many fertility treatments, is no guarantee of a successful outcome. This procedure was an option that could address a condition that the physician said “might” be the cause of her failure to conceive.

Another issue women may have that is not always easy to diagnose, and that may require treatment, is called adenomyosis. This issue was also a concern she faced. Treatment is done under sedation, and is not without its own risks. That a surgical medical intervention could potentially increase my daughter’s likelihood of becoming a mother, factored heavily into the decision.

After many years of trying to conceive, I am happy to say all of her treatments (and there were quite a few done at three different fertility clinics, along with great self-care) helped her become a mother.

No matter what you discuss with your friend, just know that you will only be able to do a limited amount to help your friend through these emotionally and physically difficult months, or even years. The work she and her husband have to do is the heavy lift.

As tempting as it may be to discuss adoption, I would suggest not bringing this into the discussions anytime soon. Unless she brings it up and wants to know what you think about that option, there is plenty of time for those recommendations that can help steer her onto a different path.

My experience counseling women and men who have wanted to become parents, and who are in the process of trying to resolve fertility issues, is they are not eager to talk about abandoning their desire for a biological baby. For many couples in this situation, just talking about adoption may feel like one or both of them are accepting a defeat well before they have fully tried all they are capable of doing.

If they had chosen adoption or surrogacy, you would have already heard of that. Consider waiting to discuss these topics, at least until she broaches them.

Yes, the truth can be painful but it does not have to remain so. But for many couples suffering through fertility issues, especially over many years, this is one wisdom gem that can be even more harsh than labor pains.

