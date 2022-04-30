Memorial concert for Dr. Steven Thomas will be May 1

Steven Thomas, standing in the first row, far left, was the conductor for The Arcadia Chorale, now under the direction of Matthew Rupcich. The group will be part of the memorial concert at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Wilkes-Barre.

Steven Thomas, at far right, sang tenor with the Lyric Consort, an a cappella ensemble that will be part of the memorial concert on May 1.

“My life flows on in endless song. Above earth’s lamentation, I hear the real tho’ far-off hymn that hails a new creation. No storm can shake my inmost calm, while to that rock I’m clinging. Since love abounds o’er heav’n and earth, how can I keep from singing?”

You might recognize those words as part of an American folk song and, if you’re into musical history, you might trace them back to Robert Lowry, the Baptist minister who published them as a hymn in 1868.

And, if you attend “Celebrating Dr. Steven Thomas,” set to begin at 4 p.m. May 1 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Wilkes-Barre, you’ll be invited to sing along with the chorus when they close the first half of the memorial concert with that number.

How can you keep from singing? Certainly, friends of the beloved conductor say, how can they not sing — even if they’re singing through tears — when they remember this man of music?

“When we discussed his final wishes, he was not really interested in a traditional funeral,” Thomas’ wife, Susan Minsavage, explained in a telephone interview. “He was thinking it would be more celebratory for us to make music. He said, ‘if you want to do something, if things go badly, a concert would be nice.’”

Minsavage was at her husband’s side when he passed away on July 12, 2020, following complications from acute myeloid leukemia.

Aided by fellow musicians who wanted to be part of the event, Minsavage began to plan a spring 2021 concert, but the Covid pandemic twice prompted organizers to postpone.

“This is our third shot,” she said of the memorial event, which is free to the public.

Now that it is coming to fruition, Minsavage said, “I want to get across how grateful I am. It’s been a long time coming and I’m overwhelmed, honestly, that everyone’s energy has remained so high.”

“It’s going to be contemplative, and joyous, and everything in between,” she said, predicting a range of emotions as an estimated 115 vocalists take part.

Participating singers include members of The Arcadia Chorale, which Thomas conducted; the a cappella Lyric Consort ensemble, with which he sang tenor, and a chorus of students from Wilkes University, where he was a faculty member and conductor. Joining the Wilkes students will be alumni who remember Thomas fondly.

“He was a great mentor,” said Mary Simmons, director of the office of alumni relations at Wilkes, who sang for Thomas when she was a student. “He brought out the best in students.”

He also brought out the best in adults, said Evelyn Munley, board president of the Arcadia Chorale.

“We worked together for more than 15 years, and we grew a lot under his direction,” Munley said. “He was a brilliant conductor and performer, a gracious and lovely man.”

“The pieces we are preparing for Sunday are very much connected to Steven,” said Catherine Carter, secretary of the Arcadia Chorale. “‘In the time of daffodils,’ ‘Night and Day,’ ‘The Peace of Wild Things’ and the original (written by Thomas) ‘Look to This Day’ — there are several measures in each of those that bring up the image of Steven directing us.”

“(I remember) Steven with his hand over his heart and his eyes closed, communicating to us that we touched him and we obviously touched the audience as well,” Carter said, admitting she was crying as she recalled the memory. “Those tears tend to leak out. They really do.”

In addition to “Look to This Day,” which Thomas wrote for the Arcadia Chorale in 2005, the concert will include two numbers the Lyric Consort sang for the Minsavage/Thomas wedding in 2006 — “Embraceable You” by George & Ira Gershwin and “If Music Be the Food of Love,” by Jean Belmont.

There will be a Bach set, to represent the last five Bach Festival Thomas conducted with the Arcadia Chorale, along with “The Lord Bless You and Keep You” and “Ride the Chariot,” numbers Thomas often included in Wilkes concerts so the choral groups would have a shared repertoire over the years.

Premiering during the concert will be two pieces written in honor of Steven Thomas. One is an instrumental called “Five Minutes for Steven,” written by Harold Levin, which The Beverley Trio will perform after organist Mark Laubach plays an except from “The Old Church.”

The other premiere is “Our Voices Linger” by James Eakin III. The Lyric Consort commissioned and will sing that piece.

“Steven loved nature, and the regenerating power of nature,” Alan Baker of the Lyric Consort said, noting “Our Voices Linger” speaks to the idea that when birds sing and streams flow, when a person feels the wind or hears the thunder, a departed loved one is there.

“It’s like he’s there, in this music,” Baker said of Thomas, noting that his departed colleague “loved and conducted” most of the pieces that will be part of the concert.

“I know it sounds heady and metaphysical,” Baker said, “but in a physicist’s view of death, there’s an idea that there’s a finite amount of energy in the world, and energy doesn’t go away, it just transforms. So Steven will be there.”

The concert also will include the awarding of Arcadia Chorale’s second Dr. Steven Thomas Memorial Scholarship. While admission to the concert is free, donations will be accepted for the scholarship fund, to support special projects and education for student singers.