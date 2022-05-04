Young philanthropists raise $20,000 to send kids to concert

“We thought it wasn’t right that some kids get to go to concerts, and some don’t,” 18-year-old Bridget Dowd told a reporter earlier this week, explaining why she and fellow members of the Luzerne Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee recently raised and donated $20,000 to send hundreds of area sixth-graders to the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic’s Young People’s Concert.

The concert will take place at Lackawanna College in Scranton this morning, (May 5), and Dowd expects to be a volunteer usherette, perhaps catching a glimpse of the excitement of 900 youngsters, including 300 from GAR Middle School in Wilkes-Barre, who might be hearing Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo and Juliet Overture” for the first time, or perhaps recognizing the medley of tunes Leonard Bernstein wrote for “West Side Story.”

“Mrs. Sanderson said the music is really easy to understand, and that there’s a message about tolerance and acceptance in both stories,” Dowd said, speaking of Philharmonic executive director Nancy Sanderson. “She talked about how art can have an impact on kids, and a lot of people (in the Youth Advisory Committee) thought that was cool.”

David Pedri, president and CEO of the Luzerne Foundation, thinks it’s pretty cool, too.

“The best thing about this is we have youth supporting other youth,” Pedri said. “They worked very hard to raise $20,000 and, while you might not think teenagers today would be interested in symphonic, orchestral music, here they are opening their eyes to something beautiful.”

“You never know who might be inspired to pick up an instrument themselves.”

“I am just so touched that these students see the arts are valuable,” Nancy Sanderson said, explaining the Young People’s Concert was in competition with other worthy causes for the grant from the Youth Advisory Committee. “It makes me feel optimistic about the future.”

Dowd, who is a senior at Wyoming Seminary, said members of the Youth Advisory Committee had different strategies for raising money from the community. “One boy went to hundreds of people and got $20 from each of them,” she said. “Other members went to one business and got a $2,000 donation,”

“I can’t wait,” Dowd said as she looked forward to the Young People’s Concert. “It’s gonna be great.”

If all this talk of concerts makes you feel eager to hear the Philharmonic yourself, you’re in luck. The Philharmonic will hold its final Masterworks concert of the season, “Celebrating Tchaikovsky,” at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 7 at the Peoples Security Bank Theater at Lackawanna College in Scranton.

The concert will include Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo and Juliet Overture,” followed by principal cellist Alberto Parrini soloing in Tchaikovsky’s “Variations on a Rococo Theme” and concluding with Tchaikovsky’s powerful “Symphony No. 5.”

A pre-concert talk will begin at 7 p.m. inside the theater.

Tickets are available at nepaphil.org or 570-270-4444.

Philharmonic musicians also will present “Windswept,” a chamber performance of woodwind instruments at 7 p.m. May 19 at First Presbytieran Church in Wilkes-Barrre, and will perform the 1812 Overture before the fireworks displays July 3 at Courthouse Square in Scranton and July 4 at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre. The Philharmonic also will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a gala on June 5 at the Fox Hill Country Club. .