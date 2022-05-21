🔊 Listen to this

From a grieving adult son who knew from my work that I have spirit contacts with my own father and other loved ones, and who believes it is possible: “What was it again you say at night to connect?

“I’m REALLY sad about my dad and just now coming to the realization I won’t be able to talk to him anymore. It would be nice if I could connect if he wanted to. My mom thinks he’s way far gone into way beyond. She knew him best of anyone you know – 63 years of marriage, not counting the courtship time.”

G: Do any of us need a daily or monthly reminder of the losses to COVID-19? I think not, but we are being reminded that at least a million Americans are gone, either having died positive COVID-19 and with co-morbidities (such as obesity, heart and respiratory disease), or having been “generally” in good health until succumbing to the coronavirus.

Every day there is loss around the world from COVID-19 and from every imaginable way a life is snuffed out, and with these deaths can come the strongest ache to connect with our deceased loved ones.

I know. I felt that exact way in 1992 after my father Joseph died.

I wrote about his passing in my book “We are Here for a Purpose: How to Find Yours.” The memoir contains wisdom he imparted to me on his deathbed while he was fully alert, breathing and speaking with me, and since then.

About three weeks after he died, my father began coming to me in visions, first to guide my life and then later to help me help others grow with the wisdom he gifted me with.

At the time of his death, I did not suffer in the way many COVID-19 family members have suffered: alone and unable to touch or talk to their loved one.

I was blessed to be with my father for his last 41 hours, holding his hand, much of the time alone with him in his hospital room, where he was able to tell me of his life review that occurred to him three weeks before his final hospitalization.

During what would become his last hours, I asked him to give me a sign after he was gone. I asked him to try to connect with me. He said “I’ll try.”

It took three weeks for our first connection to happen. Most likely the delay was because I was in a grief state, a field of heavy energy that was too thick for his energy to get through.

But as my patience increased over those first few weeks, and calm abiding became more natural for me, so too did my trust grow that I would be able to have a spirit visitation from him. Why? Because he had told me he would try.

This told me all I had needed to know: That he believed it was possible he would be with me again.

What I did to help prepare me for that first success, and for the countless others over the past 30 years, is something that came to me out of the blue.

You can say this at any time; I use it at all times: “Angels of the light, of love, truth, beauty and wisdom, please be with me. Please show me all I am to know for the greater good. All those who are not of the light are not welcome and must leave.”

I’ve heard the saying “Grief is the price we pay for love.”

I know from my experience it is more accurate to say that grief is the tuition we pay for wisdom.

So, the best advice I know to give you is to fully lean in to the grief, as then you will gain the most wisdom.

When it wells up, let it spill out of you unrestrained, even if you feel you have to excuse yourself to go to another room to let it out.

Then when you are back at more equilibrium, spend some time in simple gratitude for all the experiences that are connected to your father and for your place in his life. He knew you loved him and he is proud of himself for his life and what he had to show for it while he was alive, and at the very end.

That is what we are all wanting to feel, and you were a part of him being able to feel that, so take comfort in that, and it will help ease the sting when the weeps pop up.

That is what I call the swells of emotion that come unannounced. The weeps.

One more thing, I suggest you tell others who are close to you how deeply affected you are by the loss of your dad so that they can try to accommodate your grief process, and also learn from you in preparation for their own grief processes yet to come.

If your dad is able to, and if you are able to, the connection will happen. That’s just how it is.

I do not recommend going to a medium (a person who connects with spirits on the other side), especially those who charge for their services.

This type of spiritual gift is often misused for personal gain, not peacemaking. I have also seen that it can lead to a dependency/addiction on the medium to connect with loved ones, and that type of relationship can cause great financial harm to the bereaved.

It is a valuable journey to do your own inner work, to grow spiritually, so you may be able to connect with your deceased loved ones. You will be your own arbiter of reality and all the wiser.

For an introduction to my father’s wisdom, you can read: https://www.gisellemassi.com/the-law-of-invisible-consequences.

Email Giselle with your question at [email protected] or send mail: Giselle Massi, P.O. Box 991, Evergreen, CO 80437. For more info and to read previous columns, go to www.gisellemassi.com