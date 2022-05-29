🔊 Listen to this

Like many of you, I’ve been glued to the news this past week.

There’s been so much sadness in the headlines on many fronts, which is touching not only all of us in the United States, but across the world.

One way I distracted myself from the sadness and despair was to take part in the Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce’s EPIC Awards at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts.

There, community members and leaders came together to honor and pay respect to men and women who are doing extraordinary things to make our area a better place. These are people making significant and meaningful impacts locally, and hopefully those actions are seeping into our neighborhoods and serving as examples to our young people.

Among those honored was my friend Amber Loomis from the Osterhout Free Library. Amber told of her childhood growing up without many luxuries or extra items. She explained her family had assistance, which is one of the reasons she chooses to give back to charities on a regular basis and led to her being named Volunteer of the Year.

There was Dan Kimbrough of Park Multimedia who won the DEI Champion Award. Upon coming to this area, he was called to get involved in our diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. He saw a need to make an impact and embraced it by chairing the local DEI committee which works to provide all people equal opportunities.

And there was Zubeen Saaed, the president and CEO of Building Blocks Learning Center, who won the prestigious Athena Award. She spoke about being bullied and not knowing what her future would hold. After taking a position working with children as a young woman, her fate was sealed. She knew she wanted to impact their lives and provide kids with a solid foundation to build upon. She does that every day at her facilities throughout Luzerne County,

Some groups and organizations received recognition, too, with Innovator of the Year going to the group who started Parlor Beverages consisting of John Phillips, Josh Balz, Aaron Bruch, Kris Jones and Matt Giordano. Also, several organizations were honored with Community Celebration Awards: Children’s Service Center of Wyoming Valley, American Institute of Architects of Northeastern Pennsylvania, King’s College, Luzerne County Transportation Authority and Cori’s Place.

The point is: we have a lot of people doing exceptional things locally, whether starting new businesses, mentoring children, volunteering selflessly with their time or working for more inclusion.

While there are many tragic and upsetting issues facing the country, there are many pockets of positivity within our own community to find hope.

I always leave these awards ceremonies with a renewed sense of purpose.

I’m glad I went, happy for all the award winners and hope more community members can join at the next one. You’ll likely leave feeling the same way I did: hopeful.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. E-mail him thoughts at [email protected]