🔊 Listen to this

The Dietrich Theater Golden Days of Radio Players invites everyone to an evening of the “theater of the mind” at 7 p.m.Tuesday, June 7.

This free event will features 15 volunteer actors, performing three favorite radio plays. They include an episode of Vic and Sade, “Caramels on a Hot Day” which aired in 1936 and is a slice of life of the Gook family starring the Dietrich’s 100 year old radio player B.B. Colodny. They will also perform the thriller “The Witch’s Tale: The Haunted Crossroads” circa 1932, and the September 12, 1950 episode of female detective Candy Matson called “The Egyptian Amulet.”

Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Tunkhannock and by Ed Battestin in memory of Pat Battestin, the show is open to all and admission is free.

Esther Harmatz is Radio Players Director, and her cast includes Liz Winski, Joseph Hopkins, Damian Leone, Steve Wilber, Lisa Robinson, Vicki Novajosky, Ian Frazier, Owen Frazier, Pam Frazier, June Lybolt, Beth Romanski, Rich Ryczak, Jerry Beaucheane, B.B. Colodny, and Charlie Cino.

“I hope the show brings a little taste of what entertainment was like prior to TV, how families would gather around the radio and would look forward to every episode of their favorite series,” Harmatz said. “I like the fact that the Golden Days of Radio Players program gives our actors an outlet to perform and brings this genre of entertainment to the public through our shows. I personally like to do the sound effects and love to see the actors bring these stories to life in front of a microphone. A special touch we added to our performances is having the actors dress up, not as the characters, but in period dress, as the radio actors in the 1930’s and 1940’s would have done.”

Tickets are available to the Dietrich Theater Radio Players’ June 7 show at 570-836-1022 x3 or at the door while they last. Their performance will be followed by a reception with light refreshments.