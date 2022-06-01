Artistic Forum shares plans

“One artist sold three paintings, for $1,000 each,” Fine Arts Fiesta executive director Brian Benedetti said, talking about last month’s four-day event. “He was absolutely thrilled.”

“We had 29 artists with 88 works under our tent, and they sold 18,” said Don Armstrong from the Wyoming Valley Art League. “There was a great response from the crowd.”

“And Eddie Day’s band playing on Friday night, for me, that was the highlight of the Fiesta,” said Bev Johnston from the Art League.

As members of the Downtown Arts Artistic Forum met Wednesday morning in Wilkes-Barre’s THINK Center, the consensus was that the Fine Arts Fiesta had been, as Larry Newman from the Diamond City Partnership said, “absolutely fantastic.”

Facilitator Gina Malsky announced the dates May 5, 6 and 7 are set for a Cavalcade of Jazz Festival, that will tie in with Cinco de Mayo next year on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square and Kirby Park.

And, many other events are coming up much sooner. Among them:

• Jasmine Giddings, director of multicultural and international student programs at King’s College said the college’s Widmann Art Gallery will host an exhibit by Javon Scrutchins, “Stepping Out of the Box” from June 3 to July 1, followed by an exhibit by Lois Pluskey, “My Life In Art – Retrospective, Never Stop Learning” from July 8 through Aug. 5.

• Giddings, who also represents Mt. Zion Baptist Church, said plans are under way for a “Praise in the Park” or “Praise on the Square” event this summer that will include choirs and praise dancers performing outdoors.

• Shelby Monk from the Diamond City Partnership said the next Sunsets on SOMA concert will present live music by the band Mother Nature’s Sons 5 to 7 p.m. June 16 in the Midtown Village, first block of South Main Street.

• Especially for kids, Monk also said the DCP will host a Kids Fest from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 25. Children will receive passports and can visit various stops in Downtown Wilkes-Barre to fill their passports, along the way enjoying a singalong, crafts, exotic animals, a firetruck, treats and more.

• Heather Sincavage, director of the Sordoni Art Gallery at Wilkes University said the gallery will host an art exhibit by Carnegie-Mellon professors Ellis Johnson and Susanne Slavick that addresses the theme of immigration. “It really is a beautiful show,” she said, noting it will run June 21 through Aug. 7. Sincavage also was pleased to introduce Melissa Carestia, the Sordoni’s new assistant director.

Getting back to the Fine Arts Fiesta, forum facilitator Gina Malsky said arranging a “dance party” with Eddie “Day” Pashinski’s band had been as easy as calling the band leader.

And Patricia Lacy from the Wyoming Valley Art League, who had originally brought up the idea of a “dance party,” was thrilled that it became a reality.

“The dance party at the FAF was so fun,” she wrote in an email to Malsky. “I got to dance with Tony Brooks and my husband, Chris, as well as some dance strangers in the night. Thanks for making that happen. I sent an email to Eddie Day Pashinski thanking him (and his band) for his contribution of music.”