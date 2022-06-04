🔊 Listen to this

A reader asks if they owe an explanation when ending a relationship.

G: It is a complex question posed to me and countless other counselors and spiritual advisers.

I do not know anyone who hasn’t considered that question at least a handful of times. The answer is straightforward, but the process to fully resolve that question may take more time than you imagine. Like the saying goes, “It’s complicated.”

Social media exposure is only one of the contributing factors to the breakdown in some of our longest and most treasured relationships. We can attribute the phrase TMI (too much information) for bringing to our awareness the kinds of opinions and attitudes that repel us from people we thought we knew well and, up to that decisive moment, cared for deeply.

Such is the case with this social media user who discovered how entrenched or unwilling some in her network circle were, concerning views on the most recent slaughter of innocent children and adults. Clearly, they held far different opinions about gun ownership, mental health and what personal rights and liberty are all about.

Discussing mass shootings and political primaries or elections on social media can be as divisive as posting one’s religious beliefs or food preferences. As tempting as it may be to join in on a thread to counter an opinion you do not agree with, or to offer data or specific considerations not yet addressed in the group chat, it takes maturity and restraint not to create negative energy or trigger an unwelcome verbal assault with your contribution.

Though some may feel strongly that posting these personal thoughts to social media is generally unhelpful, and may even be contributing in significant measure to the breakdown of social mores and etiquette, in certain instances I am able to see it a bit differently.

For example, I find that it is beneficial for me to know what others are actually thinking and feeling. The differing opinions may add something to my knowledge base, or may even persuade me to further evaluate or consider how I feel about a public figure or a position that may not directly concern me.

Having such wide and free access to people’s views does reveal aspects of individuals, and society in general, that would possibly not reach my radar. Sometimes these posts direct me to other posts, books or articles where I seek additional information, adding sources for my wide-ranging research.

Information, even if it is undesirable, actually helps all of us to form our choices and refine our arguments, but we must take in the sources with a keen sense for determining truthfulness and accuracy. Only then will we be in a solid position to use what we discover for the greater good.

Generally speaking, I am not a proponent of ghosting, whereby you just don’t respond to a person’s query or call.

However, each of us have a responsibility to determine for ourselves what is our appropriate boundaries and obligations. Sometimes that may call for no further engagement.

My wise grandmother often cautioned me while she was alive to be aware of who I pick as friends. “If they limp, soon you will too.”

Essentially alerting me to the power of personal choice and what may be best for my development, it was a great beginning lesson in both observation and in thinking about who I wanted to become. It was also a permission of sorts to choose not to be friends or to stay friends, which taught me something important about self-control.

I have naturally gravitated toward helping or befriending those who metaphorically “limp” but that is different than allowing dysfunctional behaviors to influence me and put me at risk. That is where the power of control fits in and how you can unknowingly become an enabler of a dysfunction or even a disease state.

I advised someone who had read a disturbing post on a thread she had begun, with a caution woven into a serious consideration that could alter one’s trajectory:

“We are spiritually directed not to offer friendship to these kinds of sick people, who are so sick in the head they cannot see they need to get help. Your continued acceptance of this person is a support of this person, and thus by remaining friends only strengthens their sickness.”

I went on to explain that a practice years ago in some Native American cultures was to exile offenders who were choosing (or incapable) not to reform and grow, as they were in violation of the community standard for wholeness and wellbeing and were a threat to the health and cohesiveness of the entire group.

I suggested she take time to reconsider the reasons she has been friends with this person, and what a continued relationship will mean.

This evaluation may end up showing that the divide is what I call a threshold issue, one where the line in the sand is drawn and won’t be undrawn. Such as, the time years ago I knew that I would never have an intimate relationship with a smoker, or be with a person who later took up smoking.

With romantic partners and some other relationships, I had established that non-smoker threshold and drew other lines in the sand, but no need to go into them here. You get the idea… it’s about sticking to what you know to be true about what you want and need.

When it comes down to it, most people know why a relationship has ended, or is on the brink. Unless you are dealing with some type of disorder, where a person is detached from reality through either a disease or chemical substance abuse, for example, it is pretty easy to dissect a breakdown in communication or emotional attachment.

That, however, requires one do the work of introspection and have a commitment to reality, not fantasy. And to be committed to being part of the solution and not an ongoing problem.

Bottom line, from my spiritual playbook: You do not owe anyone any explanation if you feel it is not going to be of any benefit to the person now or in the future. But, and here’s the caveat, you do owe an explanation to yourself.

Even if right now you only may be able to say to yourself, “The gap is too wide, the emotional costs too high, they limp too severely, or I just don’t want to do the work this relationship requires of me anymore”, you will still grow in peace whenever you show yourself who you are and understand your why.

Email Giselle with your question at [email protected] or send mail: Giselle Massi, P.O. Box 991, Evergreen, CO 80437. For more info and to read previous columns, go to www.gisellemassi.com