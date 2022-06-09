Annual auction set for July 7 through July 10

Relaxing before the start of the kick-off dinner are Karen Shuster, board president of the Back Mountain Memorial Library; Gary Dymond, auction chair, and Maureen Leahigh, dinner chair.

Head librarian Martha Butler, at right, and library board member Eileen Godin admire a vintage decorative platter, one of several ‘mini auction’ items on display at the kick-off dinner.

Library board members, library patrons and friends gathered at Appletree Terrace at Newberry Estate on Monday for the kick-off dinner to the Back Mountain Memorial Library Auction. Guests at one table included, seated: Susan Worth of Shavertown, Susan Klaips of Dallas, Gladys Hadsel of Dallas and Virginia Luke of Dallas. Standing: Eileen and Eric Godin of Shavertown, and Denise and Gary Williams of Shavertown.

Whether you’re interested in something old, or something new, or something from the heart, you probably will be able to find it at the Back Mountain Memorial Library Auction, set for July 7 through July 10 on the library grounds.

Something old might be the antique cedar blanket chest or Victorian washstand with built-in candleholders, both recently donated to the auction by Sen. Lisa Baker.

Something new might, with one month left before the auction, actually still be under construction. “A crafter is making a wide-edge coffee table for us,” said library board member Eileen Godin, who is chairing the new goods committee. “It will be something to see.”

As for something from the heart, look no further than the homemade, twin-size quilt crafted by Leslie Horoshko with an “All Stars” theme. “She makes one every year, and she finished this one in January, ” said auction committee member Carol Warholak Sweeney, who was selling quilt raffle tickets Monday evening at the library auction’s annual kick-off dinner, which was held at AppleTree Terrace at Newberry Estate.

The 2022 auction is the 76th annual event, and its theme is “Spirit of the 76th: Moving Forward.” It will include summertime refreshments, children’s activities, games, hand-crafted items, collectibles, a flea market and a large book sale.

The most exciting part, organizers agree, is the auction, which will include new goods as well as antiques.

Library fans said they enjoy seeing friends at the annual auction, which has often been compared to a block party combined with a class reunion or family reunion. But it’s more than a good time; it’s a way to help ensure the future of the library for the next generations.

“Young people should experience something beyond their laptop screens,” Andrea DiGiacomo of Hunlock Creek said as she paused from admiring Horoshko’s quilt earlier this week at the kick-off dinner. “They should touch and feel the experience of reading a book.”

If you visit the library, at 96 Huntsville Road in Dallas, before the auction, you’ll find copies of a commemorative book that offers details about the first 75 years of Back Mountain Memorial Library Auctions, including pictures of the artwork Dallas-based artist Sue Hand painted of auction scenes.

Early auctions, by the way, were held in a real barn, at Howard Risley’s farm on Lehman Avenue, and lambs and other livestock were sometimes on the block.

The commemorative books are $10 each.

You’ll also find Horoshko’s quilt on display at the library. Tickets are $2 for one, or $5 for three. The drawing will take place on the final day of the auction.

The auction booths will open at 5 p.m. each day, July 7 through July 10, and bidding will begin at 6:30 p.m. Rain date is July 11. Parking will be available at the Country Club Shopping Center, with shuttle service starting at 4 p.m. each day.

To volunteer for the auction or make a donation, call the library at 570-675-1182.