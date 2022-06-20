Summer program is free to high school students

The University of Scranton’s Cybercrime and Homeland Security program, with support from Jacobs, the global defense and security consulting firm, will offer a free Royal’s Cyber Investigation Camp for area high school students July 12-15. Through hands-on active learning experiences and lessons by University professors and professionals working in the field of cyber intelligence and cybersecurity, participants will have a unique opportunity to explore possible career paths in the emerging, dynamic and in-demand sector.

Students in the camp will learn about cybercriminal profiling, cybersecurity countermeasures, cyber law and digital forensics through classes taught in the University’s Cyber Forensics and Cybersecurity lab. In addition to Scranton faculty, Jacobs staff members will also participate as instructors. Jacobs will also host the high school students at their office in the Washington, D.C., area on the final day of the camp.

Participation is open to students who will be in 10th, 11th, or 12th grade in fall 2022. There is no fee for students attending this camp. The priority application deadline is June 24, 2022, after which new applications will continue to be considered until spots are filled. Interested students can apply for the camp here.

The University of Scranton began to offer a bachelor’s degree in cybercrime and homeland security in the fall of 2020 and will begin to offer a master’s degree program in cybercrime investigation and cybersecurity beginning in the fall 2022. Students participating in these programs have access to hands-on programming and research opportunities offered through the University’s Center for the Analysis and Prevention of Crime.

In May, the University announced a partnership with Jacobs through which the global company will offer advice on the fast-changing field to support and keep current the University’s cyber-related undergraduate and graduate curriculum. In addition to supporting the summer Royal Cyber Investigation Camp, Jacobs will also be a source of internships for University students and a source of job placement for University graduates.

For more information or questions about the Royal Cyber Investigation Camp, please contact Michael Jenkins, Ph.D., chair of the Department of Sociology, Criminal Justice, and Criminology, at [email protected] or 570-941-6170.