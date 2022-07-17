🔊 Listen to this

It was a busy night in and around downtown Wilkes-Barre.

The night to which I’m referring was Thursday and the reason is because there were three big happenings: Wilkes-Barre POWER! networking mixer at The Downpour, the St. Nick’s Church Bazaar and, of course, the Party on the Patio at Mohegan Sun Pocono.

While it’s nearly impossible to make every event, I am glad I got to two.

For me, and hopefully our many members, it was fantastic to have Wilkes-Barre POWER! back and thriving again. While I couldn’t make the first return event at Kevin’s Bar & Restaurant last month, I was there Thursday when The Downpour on South Main Street hosted us.

First off, the staff is incredible and super accommodating. Anything we needed was taken care of, including a generous amount of food (ziti with a delightful Vodka sauce and enough buffalo bites to feed a small army).

There was also music by Tom Waskevich of Butter N’ Onions, which is sometimes a Thursday night add-on to an already delightful experience for Downpour customers.

I can’t say enough, too, about the Wilkes-Barre POWER! members, especially the core group that turns out time and time again despite long work hours and sometimes grueling schedules.

Many of these folks are committed to making our area a better place, through volunteerism, entrepreneurism and mentorship.

They come from all sectors of the community: real estate, insurance, banking, healthcare, media, nonprofit, etc.

Every time there is an event, I get excited the morning I wake up.

Stay tuned to our Wilkes-Barre POWER! Facebook page for details on the next event in August. Planning is already in the works, and we think you’ll be excited.

Afterwards, we stopped at the St. Nick’s Bazaar, one of the best bazaars in the region, where I devoured sausage and peppers, a wimpie and pizza before chatting with the many friendly faces I saw as I walked through the crowd.

That is always one of the best places to see people, catch up and feel united with the community.

There’s the popular money wheel, children’s games and, of course, the food.

If you missed it this year, make sure to check calendars for it next year.

As always, I hope the rest of your weekend is excellent, and I do hope you’ll consider attending our next Wilkes-Barre POWER! event. Check the social media accounts for more information.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. E-mail him thoughts at [email protected]