“I have been invited to a gallery showing of paintings by my cousin. We are close in age. He has been in the art business for decades and in past years I enthusiastically attended. His events were always fun and I met some interesting people at them. I have learned much about art, and have refined what I like and don’t like.

“In the early part of his career I would occasionally buy a piece that was moderately priced for me, and either keep it or give it away as a holiday gift. I did this to encourage his pursuit and to financially boost him a bit.

“This year I don’t feel the same way. From what I can glean from his website, his art style has changed to dark, ugly images. There is nothing here I would want to purchase.

“I would not want to offer any of these to friends as gifts as they feel more severe than serene. I do not want to encourage him to continue in this direction. Looking for suggestions on how to paint myself out of this corner.”

G: Kudos for you for being a long-standing member of his fan club. We all need our circle, whether they be blood relatives or our chosen family of friends and colleagues, to happily participate in our journey of self-discovery and development, and even help launch a project, a business or a career with financial support.

That you have come to a point where you no longer like his art direction is not unusual or surprising. Creative people try out different approaches and styles throughout their lives. It is part of the process of growing. For a creative to come to another door that is waiting to be opened — a door that they could not see prior to that stage of their development or skill — is like the carrot that motivates the horse out of the stall.

To see what may come of opening it is part of the happy surprise on the creative’s path.

So, kudos to your cousin who opened that door and moved to a different spot.

That does not necessarily mean that it is a better spot for him. He may not stay there. He may see that the gallery showing fails to meet his hopes and expectations, or he may find he has opened himself up to a new audience, some who resonate with whatever messages and feelings his images convey to them.

You do not have to be that new audience member.

What you do need is to be honest with him, conveying your message with a gentle stroke.

Truth be told, not everyone is going to like what we create. He already understands this fact having been in the art world so long. Even home cooks and bakers know not every one is going to like the taste of that tart or stew that deviates from their preferred palate.

So, first things first … the sooner you let him know you are not going to attend, the more gracious you are being as it affords him the chance to invite someone else.

Whether you tell him directly or through text or email doesn’t really matter.

Then, when you do have a chance to speak with him you can begin by asking him what led him to this new direction in his paintings. Let him dominate the conversation, encouraged by your curiosity in his process, and you wanting to know what influenced him to pivot to dark.

He may surprise you with new information, insights or motivations that help you to understand his short and long-term plans. They may be part of a larger project he has not yet told you about. Or they may be part of his descent into confusion and uncertainty about some deeply personal issues he has, that are just now surfacing through this medium.

Then you can offer your reaction to what he says, and how you feel about this dark direction, without hurting any feelings or damaging your relationship. A simple way you can do this is by saying what I say whenever people offer me some food, clothing, accessory or book, for example, that they clearly are excited about and I do not want: It’s just not my thing.

By that I am conveying my simple truth.

It does not mean I am rejecting them or their preferences. What it does is help them in that moment to stop and feel themselves in that same position. They know what it is like when something is “just not their thing.”

I do not like being offered pistachio ice cream. It’s just not my thing. It doesn’t require me to explain to anyone why I do not like pistachio ice cream.

Still, your cousin may press you on the specifics of what you do not like.

If he opens that door, you can choose to go through it or you can choose not to go through it. So, in preparation for your conversation, it would be helpful to give some thought to what you would want to say or not say to him should he inquire.

My suggestion is you be honest and continue to build on the intimate, loving rapport you have with him. Tell him it is a dark style that, as you say conveys/feels to you severe not serene. That severe is just not your thing. You can even say you understand the need to try new things, but that you hope he will continue to include the serene in his body of work.

We are not obligated to support every endeavor, or even belief system, of those in our tight circle. If his art is as dark as you say and stays dark does not mean you have to be in that particular fan club anymore.

If you want to be supportive, you can commission him to do a “light” piece for you, and maybe that will guide him back to a balance even he will gain from.

People are in a perpetual state of change, even when it appears they are stuck in a stall. You’ll change some more before you die and hopefully those who are close to you will be curious enough about you, and love you severely enough, to ask you what’s up.

We always have the option of opting out. But before we do that, we are obligated to be kind and that is a door we must always enthusiastically walk through.

Email Giselle with your question at [email protected] or send mail: Giselle Massi, P.O. Box 991, Evergreen, CO 80437. For more info and to read previous columns, go to www.gisellemassi.com