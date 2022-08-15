🔊 Listen to this

Emma Cuck, William Arp, Susan Arp, and Luke Kotcho recently captured titlesin the Scranton Tennis Club Junior Tournament.

Cuck took the Girls 14 and Under title with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Sona Hanumali. William Arp blanked Alex Harrison 6-0, 6-0 to take the Boys 14 and Under title, but fell just short of winning the Boys 18 and Under title, losing to Luke Kotcho 6-4, 5-7, (12-10) in a two-hour match with numerous extended rallies.

Susan Arp took the Girls 18 and Under title, when Emma Cuck was unable to play due to an injury incurred in her 14 and Under Final match.

In the Girls 14 and Under consolation final Kate Arp proved to be too strong for Lauren Bartell, winning 6-0, 6-0. Zak Keiser and Liam Farrell battled in the Boys 18 and Under consolation final, with Keiser emerging as the victor by the score of 6-4, 7-5. In the Girls 18 and Under final Katherine Bernansky and Bernie Mullin split sets, before Bernansky prevailed by the score of 6-2, 1-6, (10-7).

Dante Deemer and Quentin Karam will play the Boys 14 and Under consolation final on Tuesday at 1 pm.