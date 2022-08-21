🔊 Listen to this

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”

— Margaret Meade

Margaret Meade’s quote summarizes the hard work and dedication of the members of the Millennium Circle Fund of The Luzerne Foundation. This fund, created in 2000, was the innovative idea of Mary Siegel. Mary’s vision was to create a pool of charitable dollars, engage members to be the “eyes and ears” of our community, and identify unmet community needs. The fund’s first grant (in 2001) of $10,000 supported Follow your Dreams, a motivational program by Robb Armstrong held at local high schools.

As time marched on, Charie Aponick became the spokesperson for this fund. Charie’s tenacity and love for our community were instrumental in growing the membership to just over 500 members. “Our community is changing, and now more than ever, it’s vitally important to have a resource like the Millennium Circle Fund to help address community needs. I’m honored to be a part of this progressive giving circle,” said Charie Aponick.

Members pledge a one-time gift of $2,000, payable over time or in a lump sum for each membership. One of the benefits that members enjoy is to nominate and vote to select the grant recipient. The endowment pool exceeds $600,000, which makes it possible to award grants of $20,000 or more annually. The goal is to increase the membership and grow the endowment, which will pave the way to award additional, larger grants.

Since the fund’s inception, $439,000 in grants has been awarded to deserving charities. In 2021, the membership awarded Fork Over Love $25,000. Its mission helps communities thrive by purchasing dinner from small local restaurants and distributing it in nearby neighborhoods for free. For more information about the Millennium Circle, visit www.luzfdn.org.

Working together makes our community stronger. If you have a cause near your heart and want to make a difference here in Northeastern Pennsylvania and beyond, please call us at The Luzerne Foundation.

Do you want to make our community better? So do we. Let’s do it together.

Because of you and for you, we are … Here for good.™

SAVE THE DATE

Millennium Circle Luncheon

Nov. 3, 2022, at the Woodlands.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m.

C. David Pedri is President and CEO of The Luzerne Foundation. This weekly column series is an advertising partnership between the The Luzerne Foundation and the Times Leader. For more information about the organization, visit www.luzfdn.org or call 570-822-2065.