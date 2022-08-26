🔊 Listen to this

Allied Services Hospice & Palliative Care is honored to be a Silver Sponsor of the inaugural Shine Like Susan 5K Run in honor of the late Susan Burke of South Abington Township.

Susan was an avid runner who devoted her life to motivating and inspiring others to achieve their full potential. As a running coach for The Scranton Running Company’s Barrier Breakers, she was able to fulfill this devotion where she coached and helped mentor hundreds of runners.

The race is slated for Monday, Sept. 5, at Abington Heights Middle School.

Proceeds from the race will benefit The Susan Burke Foundation for Colon Cancer through the Scranton Area Foundation.

For more information about the Shine Like Susan 5k visit www.runsignup.com/shinelikesusan