“I recently was told information about a good friend of mine, I will refer to my friend as Jane, that is of such a private nature it was uncomfortable hearing it. The person who conveyed it (let’s call him Bob) is a friend of Jane’s, but nearly a stranger to me. Bob had been told by Jane not to tell anyone. For some reason, Bob felt I needed to know and divulged confidential health information that now puts me in a position that feels like a vice I cannot get out of.

“Should I let my friend know that I have been told about her potentially life-threatening condition, or do I just try to let this slide?”

G: I am sure it was difficult for you to learn something of great concern about your friend through this means, rather than directly from your friend. I cannot say this is uncommon.

There are privacy breaches that may seem like small stuff in the moment, but that can turn out to be relationship destroyers. The signals are not always clear what the severity of danger is, but the warning is ever present to be careful about what you say.

There are some basic spiritual rules that are worth considering before you decide what you want to do. The first issue is: Whether or not you told Bob that you would not say anything to Jane or to anyone.

If you said you would keep this confidential, you are obligated to keep it confidential and not divulge to Jane anything about that conversation.

A bit later I’ll return to the point if you had not committed to keeping this confidential, but for now the second consideration is your relationship with Jane.

If there is an expectation that you would always be honest and open with each other, then that is the standard to which you are to engage with Jane. This means you would need to let Bob know that you are not able to withhold from Jane your newly gained health information about her.

Yes, this may very well upset Bob (and later, Jane) but you’ll only need to explain that there are fundamentals of trust and truth your friendship with Jane has been built upon. Add that you are unwilling to violate the bond of friendship that can only thrive with full disclosure.

I suggest you tell Bob that you would like to give him the opportunity to tell Jane that you are now in on Jane’s “secret” before you open up this conversation with Jane. This gives Bob the opportunity to set things as right with Jane as he possibly can, and for Bob to explain to Jane why he felt it necessary and important that you were aware of Jane’s serious condition.

I learned this lesson about secrets a long time ago. The hard way.

I was having a catch-up type conversation with a close family friend. Without any warning, I was then asked to promise not to share what I was about to be told by her. Because I had felt comfortable with this family friend, it never occurred to me to not agree to keep her confidence.

I would quickly regret that automatic affirmative reply.

This family friend then proceeded to tell me seriously damaging information about a couple of my relatives. This was information that was important for me to know. But to keep it a secret as the family friend had essentially demanded of me, with her seemingly “innocent” set up before divulging the secret, would be absurdly damaging to someone else close to all of us.

After some soul searching, it became clear to me this information was never to be kept a secret.

So, the takeaway going forward is this: Be careful what you agree to, especially when you do not have full information.

Now, as to the earlier point, what if you had not told Bob you would keep the information about Jane confidential. What then?

This scenario plays out all too often; We often hear things in casual conversations that are delicate, personal, intimate, even juicy. Sometimes they are shared so as to create a drama or some humor, though much tends to fall into the general chit chat category, that seems to hold no malicious intent.

What is done, however, with those conversations also can create drama, sadness and morph into malicious outcomes as the word begins to spread like a noxious weed, taking on a life of its own.

It is sometimes hard to discern when a comment may turn poisonous.

For this reason, the general spiritual rule to adhere to regarding all conversation is to keep what is shared confidential unless you are specifically told it is OK to share.

This rule applies even if it was not specifically asked of you to do so.

The reason for this is there needs to be a “bottom floor” level of understanding between people. It needs to be based on the mutual respect of one’s privacy in order that we all can speak freely and openly, without the weight of having to be on guard about everything we say all the time, or burdened by concerns that what we say may be misrepresented or misunderstood by others who are not privy to the direct, or primary, source of the information being discussed.

But the rule goes even deeper than this. By not sharing things that are said to you, you avoid the pitfalls of gossiping. It is by adhering to a strict code to not harm others through our gossip that we have the ability to limit the amount of atonement we will need to account for, because we not only broke a trust of confidentiality, we have divulged things that may or may not be true.

Should Bob decide he does not want to tell Jane he broke his promise to her that he not tell anyone this information, you still can proceed with what sits right with you.

In my spiritual playbook, if you think it will do more harm to Jane to bring this up, then it is best not to bring it up. If you think your honesty will be welcomed by Jane, and you believe she will realize that what she says to Bob is not necessarily going to be kept in confidence as she had expected and hoped to believe, then you will have given her valuable information that helps her be more selective about what she shares with him.

Perhaps Jane may even come to realize she had placed an unreasonable burden or expectation on Bob, and forgive herself, and forgive Bob for choosing to leak to you what was to be kept secret.

As my wise father taught: “As long as you live in truth you can never be the cause of anyone’s hurt or pain.”