Labor Day always occurs on the first Monday of September as a way to celebrate the American worker.

It’s perhaps one of my favorite days because I truly believe there are a lot of hard workers in this country who deserve a day with their families to catch up on life and take it easy.

I also consider it a time to get ahead of planning for other things — family affairs, community gatherings or ways in which we can continue contributing to the greater good.

So, while we take a break this weekend and think of all that is to come, I’m focused on a few key events in my orbit.

• The next Wilkes-Barre POWER! event: Booked at Cork Bar & Restaurant for this upcoming Thursday, we’ll spotlight the Wilkes-Barre Police K-9 Unit. We’re so excited to support the unit which is vital to keeping our community safe. Officer Joe Homza will be on hand to answer any questions and handle at least one of the dogs that we get to see on duty throughout the city. The night begins at 6 p.m., and we’re hoping the weather cooperates as we’d like to spend the night on the beautiful patio.

• Little Eric’s Big Game Night: Casino games, raffles and door prizes, cocktails and food stations will all be available this night, with money raised going toward Little Eric’s Foundation supporting childhood cancer research. Mark your calendars and buy your tickets for the Sept. 17 event at the Holiday Inn East Mountain in Wilkes-Barre. Visit littleericsfoundtion.org to purchase.

• Casablanca 2022: I wrote about this a few weeks ago, but now that it is fast approaching, it’s time to buy tickets. On Sept. 22, the Luzerne County Courthouse and its lawn will transform into a memorable night in true Casablanca style. It’ll be an amazing night in the courthouse rotunda and the south lawn, so make sure to visit luzernecasa.org/Casablanca. This is another night where money raised goes towards helping children in need.

These are just a few of the many events for which I’m gearing up.

I’m also looking forward to a few friends’ birthdays, some mini-getaways and the start of football season.

Drop me a note via e-mail and let me know what you’re most looking forward to in the next few months.

I’m always interested to hear from readers.

Have a wonderful rest of your weekend.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. E-mail him thoughts at [email protected]