Downtown Arts Artistic Forum discusses upcoming events

“I think your team has a gold medal in your future,” John Maday of the Riverfront Parks Committee told Gina Malsky early Wednesday morning, congratulating her for the bronze medal the Downtown Arts team won during recent Dragon Boat races on the Susquehanna River.

Due to a mostly dry summer, Maday said, the river level was so low in mid-August the gauge at the North Street Bridge was reading negative numbers.

But organizers found channels deep enough for the boats, and the races, where success comes from paddling in sync, went on as scheduled near the boat launch in Downtown Wilkes-Barre’s Nesbitt Park.

Plenty of other events are about to take place downtown, and that’s what Malsky, Maday and other members of the Downtown Arts Artistic Forum had gathered early Wednesday morning at Wilkes-Barre’s THINK Center to discuss.

• Today from 5 to 7 p.m., Joe Burke & Co. will perform at a Sunsets on SOMA happy hour at Midtown Village, 41 South Main St. For the final two SOMA concerts of the season — Triple Fret on Oct. 20 and Mother Nature’s Sons on Nov. 17 — Shelby Monk of the Diamond City Partnership said, the venue will move indoors to the Wyoming Valley Art League’s Circle Centre for the Arts, rear 130 S. Franklin St.

• Representing CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates) of Luzerne County, Mary Kay Pivovarnik said the non-profit organization has received a grant from the Mercy Foundation to create an arts and writing program for the young people CASA serves.

“I need some people to come on board and do some activities with our youth,” she said. “Painting … writing … bullet journeling … walks through the community … Call me and give me ideas.”

The Sordoni Art Gallery at Wilkes University has already agreed to display a show of the young people’s artwork, Pivovarnik said.

“We would be happy to get involved with you,” Don Armstrong from the Wyoming Valley Art League added.

• The Downtown Arts Artistic Forum is a place for networking and collaborating — sort of like paddling in sync in a Dragon Boat race. That was evident as the group talked about Saturday, Oct. 1, when the Riverfront Parks Committee will hold Chalk Fest, outdoors at the Millenium Circle Portal, for artists of all ages, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event also will include the environmental displays of Hydromania and the music of Don Shappelle and the Pick-Ups.

That same day, the City of Wilkes-Barre will sponsor an Oktoberfest from 2 to 8 p.m. on Public Square and the Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, where Malsky is artistic director, will offer a free public performance starting at noon at Kirby Park, to celebrate her studio’s 15th anniversary. Other area studios are invited to perform as well, she said.

“We want to figure out a way to promote the whole day,” said Larry Newman from the Diamond City Partnership, noting there could be some overlap of individuals or families interested in all of the activities.

The beer sampling part of Oktoberfest is for ages 21 and older, Wilkes-Barre special events coordinator Kirk Merchel said after the meeting, noting people should bring proof of age.

• Among other activities Tony Brooks of the Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society said he is planning an architectural walk in Downtown Wilkes-Barre, as well as walking tours of the Hollenback and City cemeteries, within the next few weeks.

• Patricia Lacy of the Wyoming Valley Art League said that group will open its Fall Juried show on Oct. 21 and will celebrate 10 years in its historic building. “We will have cake,” she said.

• Representing the United Way of Wyoming Valley, which is kicking off its 101st fund-raising campaign tonight Sept. 15 with a dinner highlighted by Meyers High School alum and professional football standout “Rocket” Ismail, Bill Jones told the forum that, among local children who find out through screening at school that their vision needs correction, 84 percent had not been getting follow up care. Last year the United Way stepped in, partnered with eye care professionals and provided 400 pairs of glasses.

Sharing an anecdote that left him feeling emotional, Jones said one little girl in the Wilkes-Barre Area School District told a visitor, “I love my new glasses … I don’t have to hold onto the wall anymore when I walk down the hall.”