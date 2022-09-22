They’d work for breakfast, too

When I pulled my first tray of Raisin Oat Scones out of the oven last week, I tasted one and thought, “Hmm. This is definitely NOT sweet.”

Consulting the recipe, I wondered if I had absent-mindedly skipped an ingredient.

Sugar? Honey? Maple syrup?

No, no and no. There was no sweetener of any kind listed, unless you counted the natural fructose in the raisins.

Returning my attention to the scone, I chewed it thoughtfully and realized more with each bite that it was absolutely delicious.

The recipe came from my old “Treasure of Creative Cooking” cookbook and — you know me — I didn’t follow it exactly.

Wanting to “healthy up” this batch of tea-time treats, I replaced one-third of the all-purpose flour with whole wheat.

For extra flavor, I added a dash each of cinnamon and nutmeg and ground cloves.

For convenience and cost effectiveness, my “buttermilk” was regular milk with a dash of vinegar to give it that buttermilky tang.

And, simply because it seemed easier, based on the way I’d rolled out the dough, I cut the scones not into squares but more or less into triangles and some assorted odd shapes.

Then I took a plateful into the newsroom, told news editor, taste tester and resident Anglophile Roger DuPuis that I’d made them in honor of his birthday as well as in honor of the passing of Queen Elizabeth, and waited to see how the gang would like them.

“They were delicious,” said Ryan Evans, who is a student at Wilkes University as well as a Times Leader reporter. “I’d like to have a couple of them to eat in the morning when I’m walking across campus on my way to class.”

“I really thought it would be more sweet,” page designer Mitch Hall said, hinting the scone was not sweet enough for him.

“I enjoyed it,” page designer Toni Pennello said. “The raisins made it sweet.”

“It had a nice little bit of spice,” Roger said. “I appreciate that you added that.”

“I liked that the raisins and oats could speak for themselves,” page designer Lyndsay Bartos said, adding she was surprised that the texture was “so soft” because she thought it would be more crisp. But homemade scones do seem to have more in common with muffins than with cookies.

Without further ado, here is the recipe, from “Treasure of Creative Cooking,” by the editors of Consumer Guide.

Raisin Oat Scones

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup rolled oats

1/2 cup butter, chilled, cut into pieces

1 cup raisins

about 1 cup buttermilk

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Grease baking sheet.

2. Sift flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt into medium bowl. Stir in oats. Using pastry blender or two knives, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add raisins. Stir in enough buttermilk to make soft dough.

3. Turn out dough onto lightly floured surface; knead until smooth. Roll out dough to 12 x 10-inch rectangle. Cut into 2-inch squares.

4. Arrange scones on prepared baking sheet. Bake about 15 minutes or until browned.