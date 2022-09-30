🔊 Listen to this

How do you lose a howitzer?

Darned if I know! But old news stories I came across years ago say that there was once a German World War I artillery piece kept on a concrete base in Wilkes-Barre’s Kirby Park.

It’s not there anymore. In fact, there’s probably no one alive who even remembers it being there.

Was it swept away in the 1936 flood?

Maybe that’s a default explanation, but at least it’s less embarrassing than “does anybody know where we put the howitzer?”

Actually, we here in Wyoming Valley seem to have a tendency to lose a surprising number of things.

Every once in a while, somebody asks me “Whatever happened to Kankakee?”

That was a statue of a Native American lady forming part of a very attractive fountain that stood on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square in the 1920s. At least, the Kankakee fountain stood there until it was taken apart during the 1930s Great Depression and moved to (guess where) Kirby Park, from which it seems to have disappeared.

Yet another one-time feature of Public Square has vanished to parts unknown.

When the old Luzerne County Courthouse was torn down early in the 20th century, the bricks were hauled away and recycled as building materials, as was common in those more parsimonious days. As I was growing up, my parents would point to a set of brick rowhouses near our own place and tell me that they were built with the old courthouse bricks.

I believed that until other people began pointing to other brick buildings and telling me with absolute confidence that these homes and other structures were made of the bricks from the old courthouse.

That courthouse, it now seems to me, would have had to be about the size of the Pentagon to provide all those bricks for all those buildings.

I think what happened is that we lost track of the old courthouse at some point.

More than buildings can get lost.

Does anyone remember the model steam engine in a case at the old Lehigh Valley station on Pennsylvania Avenue? You’d put some money into a slot, and the engine would start up and entertain you.

The station has been gone for several generations. I hope some true-blue lover of our old railroads took the model engine and left it under good care, because no one I ask has any recollection of what became of it.

There are a few mysterious disappearances that are easier to solve because we know now that they never existed, despite drawings of them having been published in the newspapers as fait accompli.

Again, Public Square! In the early 20th century, a group of Civil War veterans actually broke ground one day for what they planned to be a huge clock tower honoring the local men who’d gone off to battle. But the financing they expected did not come through and the old vets had to retreat and replant some grass.

Another drawing, this one in the 1970s, showed Wilkes-Barre’s strikingly modern new City Hall to be built on the corner of South Washington and East Market Streets, across from the 1890s building that still houses the city’s government.

That too proved a fantasy. A parking garage now occupies that site, and instead of a new City Hall, Wilkes-Barre got a much-needed new police station.

Well, no one needs to be blamed for these disappearances. We’ve all lost stuff. I lost my TV clicker the last time I moved.

But a howitzer?

***

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader history writer. Reach him at [email protected]