This is what Brussels sprouts look like when they are still on the stalk.

Plains Township farmer Harold Golomb holds a stalk of Brussels sprouts, ready to sell at the Farmers Market.

Are we crossing swords? Rattling sabers? Not really, Times Leader test cooks Mark Guydish and Mary Therese Biebel are just fooling around with the stalks from which we have picked off the Brussels sprouts. Each stalk contained about 50 of the little cabbage-shaped vegetables.

Olive oil, balsamic vinegar, coarse sea salt and freshly ground black pepper added flavor to Mark’s roasted Brussels sprouts and likely helped him win the sparring match.

En garde!

Usually, you hear that phrase from classy, elegant fencing opponents.

But on Wednesday afternoon, it became part of a corny, over-the-top game of oneupmanship, as Mark and I posed with Brussels sprouts stalks aimed at each other like swords.

The little cabbages were already off the stalks in our kitchen, waiting to be cooked for a head-to-head Times Leader taste test.

You want the results?

Just about everyone preferred Mark’s sprouts, which he coated with olive oil and balsamic vinegar and roasted in the oven, while mine were simply steamed and adorned with a pat of butter.

You want to know how this all started?

Last Thursday I was making the rounds of the Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market when Laura Golomb Kosco told me they’d been harvesting Brussels sprouts at Golomb’s farm — something for which she’d been eagerly waiting.

She said she likes to drizzle them with olive oil and roast them, while her mother, Audrey Golomb, steams them and adds butter.

That sounded familiar, because Mark likes the caramelizing that comes with roasting, and I like the original flavor of the sprouts that you retain with steaming.

A few days later, it was Game On!

Soon I was carrying samples from both batches to the newsroom, along with grated Parmesan Regiano cheese to be added if people wanted it.

“I like them both,” page designer and taste tester Lyndsay Bartos said. “As predicted, I liked the roasted ones more. But the steamed one didn’t hurt me.”

She declined cheese, but news editor Roger DuPuis opted to have a cheese topping on both.

“The roasted Brussels sprouts were vastly superior,” he said afterward. “They tasted like an entree, with multi-layered flavors. While the steamed one was merely a vegetable, the roasting brings out some sweetness and the cheese is a great accompaniment. It absolutely paired well with the roasted sprouts.”

“I like them both; I’m not picky about my vegetables,” reporter Ryan Evans said. “From a health standpoint, there’s a lot of talk that the closer a vegetable is to its natural state, the better it is for you. But from an enjoyable eating standpoint, the roasted was better.”

Columnist Bill O’Boyle hesitated to try either kind of sprout.

“I need to psych myself up,” he said.

When I asked if he wanted cheese on top, he said, “Yeah, load them up with some cheese.”

A few minutes later, I asked for feedback.

“They weren’t as bad as I thought they were going to be,” he said. “I thought the cheese made them tolerable.”

While Bill had thought he would find the steamed sprouts, which look fresher and greener, more palatable than the roasted, it turned out just the opposite. The roasted tasted better, he said.

“I could eat more than one if I had some mashed potatoes,” he said.

“Aren’t you glad you tried them?” Lyndsay asked

“No,” he replied.

Technically, as far as taste was concerned, Mark’s roasted Brussels sprouts were rated better than my steamed ones, with a score of 4-0 in the newsroom.

But before I went to work, I stopped at my Mom’s house and gave her a sample of each.

“I vote for you,” she said loyally.

If you’re interested in my strategy for cooking Brussels sprouts, it’s so simple you don’t need a recipe. Basically, clean the sprouts, steam them in a saucepan with a little water until they are soft when pierced with a knife. Drain them, if you have to. (The water may all have cooked away; watch so the sprouts don’t burn.) Add a little butter or olive oil or cheese if you wish.

Below is the recipe Mark used. It came from the web site The Spruce Eats, and maybe now that it’s earned four thumbs up in the Times Leader newsroom, maybe we should call it an award-winning recipe.

And I guess I should say, Touché!

Brussels Sprouts roasted with balsamic vinegar (The Spruce Eats, thespruceeats.com)

2 to 3 cups Brussels sprouts

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 dash coarse sea salt, or kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

3 tablespoons olive oil

Heat the oven to 375°

Give the Brussels sprouts a rinse in cold water and dry on a paper towel.

Trim off the ends of the sprouts if they are large and firm. If they are smaller and more tender, just cut off the brown end. Pull off any loose outer leaves. Slice the sprouts in half lengthwise.

Place the Brussels sprouts in a single layer on a foil-lined baking sheet.

In a small bowl, whisk together the vinegar, salt, and pepper.

While whisking, slowly drizzle in the olive oil. Whisk until combined.

Drizzle the oil-and-vinegar dressing over the sprouts, reserving a little for serving, and gently toss to coat.

Roast in the oven for 25 minutes, turning once. The sprouts are done when they are browned and caramelized.

