“The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”

— Mahatma Gandhi

When Linda Loop left her career in NYC, she knew she wanted to do more than get a job. She wanted to help women who struggled to do what seemed to come easily to her — find a career.

Linda recalled her volunteer time at Dress for Success in NYC and thought Luzerne County would be a great place to establish a local affiliate of the international organization. In 2010, Dress for Success Luzerne County opened and began serving the women of the area who needed assistance in getting jobs.

Knowing that it takes more than a great outfit to gain and sustain a career that will help her family rise out of poverty, the organization maintains a career center where women wishing to store their resumes and continue to job search are welcome. Dress for Success Luzerne County maintains a catalogue of classes and workshops designed to help women navigate early employment and improve their communications skills.

Loop says “people need to know that we provide so much more than clothing – we help to change lives. Not only the lives of the women we serve, but the lives of their children.” Typically, the organization works with women between 25 and 35 years old who are raising 2 or 3 children on their own.

With the guidance and support of its Board of Directors, Dress for Success Luzerne County has become the premier provider of career support and career clothing for the underserved women of Luzerne County. A new initiative the agency is taking on is called, “Project Clean Break.” where women being released from Luzerne County Correctional Facility can receive supportive services that will help ease their reentry into the community and will help them discover the path toward a successful life.

Since the organization opened, they have reached over 1500 women. Dress for Success Luzerne County partners with over 42 community agencies that help women and families lift themselves out of poverty. The organization believes in collaboration and knows that by working together, the community can become the best place in which to live and work for all its citizens.

