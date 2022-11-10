Dallas couple serve as loving custodians of early Protestant Bible printed in 1599

This is the leather cover of the Mebanes’ 1599 Geneva Bible.

This elaborate title page served as an introduction to The New Testament in the 1599 Geneva Bible.

The first page of the Gospel of Matthew is seen here.

‘The complaint of a sinner’ is one of the passages which were set to music.

This is the title page of the Mebanes’ 1599 Geneva Bible, showing that it was printed ‘at London’ by ‘the Deputies of Christopher Baker,’ a printer to Queen Elizabeth I.

Nancy Mebane talks about the 1599 Geneva Bible that she and husband Richard recently had restored.

WILKES-BARRE — It was printed in London when Shakespeare and Queen Elizabeth I still walked among the living.

Generations of family members used blank pages between its thick leather covers to record the births, marriages, and deaths of loved ones.

At some point over the past 423 years it crossed the Atlantic Ocean and eventually found its way to Luzerne County, where it dodged the muddy flood waters of the Susquehanna River at least twice.

For all that, the rare Geneva Bible owned by Richard and Nancy Mebane holds secrets that may never be revealed.

“We think that it may have been gifted to my great-grandparents or my grandparents from friends,” Richard Mebane said. “Who had possession of the Bible for before that? We’re not sure.”

Mebane estimates the Bible has been in his family since the early 1900s. What he is also fairly confident about is that the people whose life milestones from the 1700s and 1800s are recorded in elaborate script on its yellowed pages are not his ancestors.

“Mostly the surname is Moore. We have delved through all of our past ancestry information, and we cannot find a link to Moore,” Mebane said.

More intriguing still, it is clear that some pages were removed.

“It’s a bit of a mystery,” Mebane said of the book’s history. “The thought is this is probably changed hands, families, three or four times at least.”

A new chapter in its story unfolded last week, as the Mebanes brought the Bible to the First Presbyterian Church in downtown Wilkes-Barre, where they are members, for a special Sunday worship service which included performance of musical versions of the Psalms from period compositions contained in the Bible.

“Made you just feel like you were in the time of Shakespeare and Queen Elizabeth,” Nancy Mebane said.

They also created a commemorative booklet with information about the Bible’s history and some photos of its pages.

The Mebanes, together with Rev. Dr. Robert M. (Bob) Zanicky, the church’s minister, spoke about the historic Geneva Bible in an interview at the church earlier this week.

History of a landmark text

If the history of this individual copy is somewhat elusive, the publication itself is a landmark in the story of European Christianity.

The Geneva Bible is an English translation of the sacred Christian text which was first published in full in Geneva, Switzerland in 1560. It was the work of English Protestant scholars who had fled England earlier in the decade when Queen Mary, a Catholic, came to the throne and sought to roll back the Protestant reformation.

It debuted a full half century before the King James Version, an English translation commissioned by King James I of England (who also reigned as King James VI of Scotland) and first published in 1611.

“Shakespeare made use of it,” Zanicky said, adding that there are references to it in his writings.

The Geneva Bible was especially popular in England and Scotland — not just because it was written in the vernacular, as opposed to Latin, but because of notes in the margins that helped explain the text to the average reader, Zanicky explained.

“This is the first time a Bible in English ever had these types of notes and little introductions in each chapter. It was used as a study Bible at a time when there were no such things for the people,” he added.

Given the politically sensitive balance between church and state at that time, when Europe was still gripped by wars of religion, that was an innovation not appreciated by all, including King James and other authorities.

“That kind of let people start to interpret things on their own, which the king and others were not crazy about,” Zanicky said. “It was giving people ideas — political ideas.”

Where the Geneva Bible was written by and for Puritans, Calvinists and other Christian reformers who were often at odds with the state, the King James Version was commissioned as the authorized Bible of the Church of England, designed to reinforce royal and government authority.

The Geneva Bible was widely used by English-speaking Protestants before the King James Version was published but also remained popular afterward, running through more than 150 editions through the mid-1600s. It was one of the Bibles carried to America by English Pilgrims aboard the Mayflower in 1620.

According to its title page, the copy owned by the Mebanes was “imprinted at London” in 1599.

The Mebanes were inspired to bring it to church after showing it to Rev. Zanicky and his wife, Rev. Shawn Zanicky.

“They said, ‘This is something that should be shared,’” Nancy Mebane recalled.

“To see this, from the early generations of the reformation of the 16th century, such a part of our history, you know that was exciting,” Rev. Bob Zanicky said.

Preserving a sacred text

To the untrained eye, the Bible looks solid and sturdy for something printed over 400 years ago.

That is in large part due to the care it has received, but the Mebanes also recently had conservation work undertaken.

“The binding was broken and it was all dry,” Nancy Mebane said. So they consulted with David Donahue, a book restoration professional in Philadelphia.

Donahue told the Mebanes that their copy is very rare, and in excellent condition for its age, though it did need some work.

“In his whole career, he’s only restored two (Geneva Bibles), and ours was the second one,” she said. “The leather was reconditioned, and he fixed the binding, and he built that special box to protect it.”

During our interview, Nancy Mebane was the only person to handle the Bible — and perhaps surprisingly to a layperson, she was doing so with her bare hands.

“David Donahue said if you wear gloves you lose that tactile feel, and you could tear the pages,” she explained. “So right before you came, I washed my hands very well. And anybody’s welcome to look at it, but we make them wash their hands.”

Still, that Bible has survived a lot.

Richard Mebane said it had been in his grandmother’s South Wilkes-Barre home when the Susquehanna flooded in 1936, and in his childhood home in Kingston, which was inundated by the 1972 Agnes flood. Both times, it was stored safely above the muddy waters.

The couple said it has been in their possession for about 20 years.

Over that time, its collection of centuries-old family records has inspired them to delve more deeply into their own family histories.

Richard Mebane learned that in the 1700s and 1800s there were at least six family members who served as Presbyterian ministers, for example.

“The sad thing is, and it’s something you learn when you get older: When we were younger, we should have been asking more questions,” Richard Mebane said. “Young people are busy with their jobs and their families and you don’t think to ask those questions until it’s too late.”

As for the future of their Geneva Bible?

“We would never sell it,” Nancy Mebane said. “We have one son, and we’ve already talked to him, and I think at one point it’s gonna be donated to a museum, so everybody can enjoy it.”