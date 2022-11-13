Despite what you may have heard, consumers can absolutely find holiday birds — in some cases at a bargain

Gerrity’s/The Fresh Grocer co-owner Joe Fasula starts cooking his family’s Thanksgiving Day dinner the night before. He expects his meal will include a sweet potato casserole he makes with a surprise ingredient, the liqueur RumChata in place of milk or cream.

Gary Schiel mentioned he’ll be the turkey cook for his family this year.

Frozen turkeys wait at Gerrity’s/The Fresh Grocer for customers to snap them up.

Turkey fans and Thanksgiving Day cooks, you can all breathe a sigh of relief.

There is no shortage of frozen turkeys this November.

That was the unanimous word from Gary Schiel, owner of Schiels’ Family Market on George Avenue in Parsons, from Joe Fasula, co-owner of Gerrity’s/The Fresh Grocer, and from Jaime Lauver, a spokeswoman for Weis Markets.

All three of those grocery experts spoke to reporters from WBRE-TV and the Times Leader on Thursday as we visited stores in Wilkes-Barre, Scranton and Mountain Top, dispelling the rumor that avian flu was going to force many families to face Thanksgiving 2022 without a bird on the table.

It may be a bit more difficult to find a turkey larger than 20 pounds this year — because millions of birds did die, and replacement birds haven’t had time to put on a lot of weight. Likewise, it’s not always easy for stores to keep deli cases supplied with turkey cold cuts.

But there should be no problem finding a moderate-size, frozen bird for your 2022 Thanksgiving dinner.

There’s a funny thing about grocers, Fasula said. Since most people want turkeys for Thanksgiving dinner, in theory this would be the time of year to raise the price of turkeys.

Instead, this is the time of year local grocers tend to create “rewards” programs that mean customers can take home a turkey for less than $1 per pound, or even for free.

It’s also the time of year when the trimmings — from stuffing to cranberry sauce to broth — also go on sale, said Schiel, who put together a display of all those items, plus the sausage the store makes following his grandmother’s recipe.

Thanksgiving is a time for following family traditions and, sometimes, for making new ones.

So, what are some of the traditions area shoppers told the WBRE/Times Leader team on Thursday?

“My son and his father-in-law will fall asleep after dinner, Pat Truskowski of Mountain Top said with a fond smile as she took a break from shopping at the Weis Market along Route 309 in Mountain Top. “The women will talk, and clean up.”

She expects to share dinner at her son’s house with about 10 relatives and friends. One of her favorite traditions, she said, is when everyone at the table takes turns telling the others what they’re thankful for this year.

For JoAnne Dahms of Dupont, who was shopping at Schiels on George Avenue, Thanksgiving Day will be a time for her to sit down with her sister to a meal that includes turkey and stuffing that contains beef and pork. “Not everyone would like that,” she said.

But it’s her tradition, as is the turkey soup she enjoys making with whatever is left of the bird.

As for Patricia Lee of Dunmore, who was shopping at Gerrity’s/The Fresh Grocer on Keyser Avenue in Scranton, she’s been noticing that prices of some food items are creeping upward. That concerns her, not only for her family but for the people she serves as pastor of Light of Christ Church in Mt. Cobb.

The church will host a Thanksgiving dinner for people who would otherwise be alone — and Lee has been thinking about ways to stretch the budget. She’s thinking pasta — perhaps lasagna — might be a good addition to the menu, in place of extra turkey.

