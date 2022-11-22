🔊 Listen to this

Odds are you and your guests will be eager to get your phalanges — er, finger bones — on a plate of these Pumpkin Pie Spice White Chocolate Pretzels.

The good news? White chocolate is fairly high in calcium, so this treat is good for your bones.

In keeping with a tradition of looking for Halloween-appropriate recipes at the end of each October, I settled on this seasonal offering from delish.com: Pumpkin pie spice pretzels.

Of course, there’s nothing really seasonal about it. The notion that pumpkin spice,or pumpkin pie spice, is only available in autumn has always struck me as absurd. You can get both the spices that go into this mix and canned pumpkin year round. But I digress. For most people, this should be a welcome Halloween treat thanks to the orange coloring.

It certainly put MT in the mood for trick or treat. She was in the office while I made them at home, but was the first to try one when I got to work. “I love it,” she smiled, “it makes me want to put on a costume and sing ‘Who’s behind that false face … .”

For those who don’t remember the song, the rest is “… nobody knows but me. Who’s behind the false face, nobody knows but me. I can’t tell you, you will have to guess. If your guess is right, I will answer yes!”

(I don’t remember this being in my childhood trick or treat oeuvre, though I think we had something similar. I do remember singing some lyrics from the Hearse Song, you know “the worms crawl in, the worms crawl out”).

MT also noted that the spice sets it apart from regular white chocolate dipping. “It stands out.”

Page designer Lyndsay Bartos commented on the thing I usually like best about chocolate and pretzels. “It’s delicious, I really love salty sweet things,” she said, then added “And the pumpkin pie spice makes it just right for this time of year. Did you buy one of those small packs?”

While my first instinct was to look for an actual pre-mixed version of pumpkin pie spice, I quickly dropped the idea and just Googled for a recipe, included below — though I made barely a third of what this mix, from The Pioneer Woman, called for and still had plenty left over.

Staff writer Bill O’Boyle hit on a different point important to those watching their sugar: This is one sweet treat. “It was very good, but I couldn’t eat more than one because my sugar would go through the roof.

It’s also probably not a bowlful you want to put in front of people watching their sodium intake.

Editor Roger Dupuis agreed they were season-appropriate. “It was very good. It reminded me of those little spice cookies we used to get as kids around the holidays.”

And I came this close to getting finicky executive editor Joe Soprano, to overcome his built-in rejection of most test kitchen offerings. He looked seriously interested in the white chocolate until I mentioned the flavoring.

“Oh, too bad you told me it was pumpkin spice. I hate that.”

So would he have tried one if I just said it was white chocolate?

“Probably.”

While I loved these, I confess melting chocolate to the right consistency remains a weakness in my culinary tool kit, and this time it just didn’t get to dipping consistency, so I ended up lathering it on with a butter knife, requiring considerably more time and giving a much less smooth finish. I used white chocolate disks billed as made to melt rather than a chocolate bar, and used a double boiler set up with glass bowl on metal pot. But I think my mistake was to get it too hot. The Pioneer Woman and other sites stress taking your time, and that white chocolate melts at a lower temperature range than milk chocolate, which melts at a lower temp that dark chocolate.

The Pioneer Woman also suggests adding 1 teaspoon of coconut oil per cup of chocolate before melting as added insurance to getting the chocolate extra smooth.

Only one minor tip. Mine weren’t too orangey except for the sprinkles, because I mixed red and yellow food coloring rather than buying a more intense orange one. You can orange it up as much as you like, of course.

Dobru chut!

Pumpkin Spice Pretzels (delish.com)

24 ounces white chocolate

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

2 drops orange food coloring (optional)

8 ounces pretzel twists (about 1/2 of 1 lb. bag)

Orange sprinkles (optional)

Line two or three large baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats.

Melt 20 ounces white chocolate in a double boiler or the microwave. If using the microwave, make sure to stop and stir chocolate every 15 seconds to avoid scorching.

Once melted, stir pumpkin pie spice and orange food coloring into chocolate. Dip pretzel three quarters of the way into the warm chocolate, remove, and gently shake to allow excess chocolate to drip off. Place pretzel onto prepared baking sheet and let chocolate set. Repeat with remaining pretzels.

Melt remaining white chocolate and drizzle over pretzels. Top pretzels with sprinkles. Allow chocolate to completely set in the refrigerator before serving.

Pumpkin Pie Spice (thepioneerwoman.com)

3 tablespoons ground cinnamon, 2 teaspoons ground ginger, 2 teaspoons nutmeg, 1½ teaspoon ground all spice, 1½ teaspoon ground cloves. Whisk together in small bowl until well combined.

