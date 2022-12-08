🔊 Listen to this

This Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, the forecast in Nuremberg calls for 100% chance of snow INSIDE the Emerson Theater as the Nuremberg Community Players take the stage to present the beloved family classic musical “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Performances are set for one weekend only, this Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 each and can be reserved by calling toll free 1-877-718-7894. Come experience the magic as the theatre at 283 Hazle Street in Nuremberg is transformed into a winter wonderland thanks to the purchase of a few new snow machines.

As a special bonus, Santa Claus will be at the theatre and available for photos following each performance. Photos with Santa will be $5 per photo, with the proceeds being donated to the theatre. Each child that gets a photo will also get a gift from Santa. Bring your letters for Santa, and please be sure to include names and address to get a response from the North Pole!

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” has recently started their national tour. Typically when a show goes on national tour, the national touring company has the ability to “hold” the rights in a market they are planning on touring, restricting the ability for a local theater to perform that show. Therefore, the Nuremberg Community Players are very grateful and excited that they still were able to get the rights to perform it!

Under the direction of Todd Statuto, and assistant directed by Ann Bonacci, this wonderful holiday musical classic soars off the screen and onto the stage as all your favorite characters come to life in this musical adaptation of the beloved classic animated television special. Filled with holiday hits such as “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” the musical features the characters Rudolph, Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, and many more. Rudolph saves Christmas and goes down in history in this family classic.

Because of his shiny nose, Rudolph doesn’t feel like he belongs in Christmastown and sets off to find a place that accepts him. Along his journey, he encounters fellow misfits, only to realize that home is where he has belonged the whole time. When a storm threatens to keep Santa’s sleigh from taking flight, what makes Rudolph different turns out to be what helps him save Christmas! “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” is an adventure that speaks to the misfit in all of us and teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you special.

At each performance the Nuremberg Players will also be collecting toys for the Toys For Tots Campaign. Please bring a new, unwrapped toy to be donated to a child in need this Christmas.

Shawn Anderson, producer of this production of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”, is also the creator and technical director of the show’s special effects design. Camille A Reilly is the musical director and the show is choreographed by Becky Nenstiel. Jill Symbula serves as the stage manager, Millie Symbula is backstage manager, and Joan Hooper is the creative designer. Jen Croll is in charge of make-up, Barbara Bartusik is head of the wardrobe department, and Bob Gaetano designed the set artwork. Carl Rumbel is the light technician and is in charge of light design, and Joe Tranguch has designed and is in charge of sound.

Based on the classic animated television special and the stage production originally directed and conceived by Jeff Frank and First Stage, the musical classic ”Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” was adapted from the story by Robert L. May and the song by Johnny Marks, with music and lyrics by Johnny Marks, script adaptation by Robert Penola, developed by Character Arts Creations, LLC, and with scenic and puppet designs by Brandon Kirkham, arrangements by Timothy Splain, and orchestrations by William C. White.

Reservations can be made by calling toll-free 877-718-7894 and all seats are only $15 each. Reservations are strongly suggested as previous shows have sold out, but if seats are available tickets can be purchased at the door.