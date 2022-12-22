🔊 Listen to this

On Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, ordained eight men as permanent deacons for the Diocese of Scranton at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.

A deacon’s service has three aspects: service to the Word of God, service at the altar of the Lord and service to the poor.

Deacons can perform certain ministerial functions such as administering baptism, proclaiming the Gospel, preaching homilies, distributing Holy Communion, presiding at wake services and funeral liturgies and celebrating the Sacrament of Matrimony.