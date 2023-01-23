‘Mighty’ Mia Hopkins performs for packed house

🔊 Listen to this

St. Jude sixth graders, a bit starstruck over ‘Mighty’ Mia Hopkins’ skills, are shown from left, first row: Olivia Reinhardt, Rhylea Reinhardt, Inara Shutt, Hannah Fauerbach, Leah Smith, Giavanna Naprava. Second row: Kira Millard, Quintin Sartori, Mia Correll, Elizabeth Bilbow, Tommy Elick, Keirsi Mooney, Gabby Gonzales, Sarah Rowlands and Mia Hopkins.

Saint Jude School in Mountain Top recently had a special assembly of the “dunking” kind, with Harlem Globetrotter standout “Mighty” Mia Hopkins the star of the afternoon in the school gym.

Hopkins, a native of the Wyoming Valley who scored 1,000 points at Pittston Area High School before embarking on her collegiate and professional careers, showed off her ball handling and shooting prowess to a packed house of students.

And if you’ve ever seen the Harlem Globetrotters in action, you know they can pass a basketball behind their backs, roll it off a knee or along a spine — and make it all look easy.

Hopkins, who has played basketball across Europe in Greece and Ireland, delivered an inspirational message to the students, telling them to “Put in the work and trust the process.”

If you would like to see the Harlem Globetrotters in action, they are scheduled to play the Washington Generals at 7 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township.