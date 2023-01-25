For TL test cook, another sausage success

🔊 Listen to this

While kielbasa often does not play well with other flavors, the choices and light seasoning all proved very complementary

Regular readers know I like to dabble in kielbasa recipes once in a while. There was the kielbasa sandwich with quick kimchi and cheddar cheese from Sara Moulton (a spicy hit at our house), and kielbasa with creamy mustard pasta (mixed reviews; MT loved it but she came home late and hungry, I thought it was fine but that the flavors didn’t meld all that well)

This is another recipe I pulled off the web at the same time I found the creamy mustard pasta one. With a kielbasa ring sitting in our fridge for a week or more after Christmas, I figured this was a good time to try it. I’m happy to report both of us gave it two-thumbs up, agreeing that the potatoes, green beans, kielbasa and steak seasoning worked very well together.

It has the advantage of needing only one rimmed baking sheet or large rectangular baking pan. Using frozen, pre-cut green beans means the prep is in cutting up the potatoes, onion and kielbasa. Put it all in the pan, coat and season, and bake till it’s how you like it.

Except that’s not exactly what I did. It didn’t make sense to me to add seasoning to kielbasa, it has such a strong, distinctive taste it doesn’t need the help. But on the potatoes and beans? Sure. So I put them in a separate bowl and coated and seasoned them (we happened to have a packet of Omaha Steaks seasoning left over from the one time I bought a gift collection for MT for Christmas). Then I tossed it all in one pan and baked.

The onion mellows during baking, actually adding a bit of sweetness. The steak seasoning was enough to add a complementary flavor without overpowering. I opted for “French-cut” green beans, but once I put them in I was a bit worried they were so thin they might dry out. That didn’t happen, and I think the more petite cut let them blend better with the whole package. But they did start to dry out when reheated later in the week.

Dobru chut!

Sheet pan kielbasa with potatoes and green beans (budgetbytes.com)

24 ounces petite red potatoes

12 ounces kielbasa

1 yellow onion

12 ounces frozen green beans

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ tablespoon steak seasoning

Heat the oven to 400°. Wash and slice the potatoes into 1-inch pieces. Slice the kielbasa into medallions. Dice the onion into 1-inch pieces.

Add the potatoes, kielbasa, onion, and frozen green beans (no need to thaw) to a large baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle the steak seasoning over top. Use your hands to toss the ingredients until everything is coated in oil and spices.

Transfer the baking sheet to the oven and roast in the oven for 20 minutes, then give the ingredients on the sheet pan a good stir. Roast for an additional 15 minutes, or until the ingredients achieve the level of browning you desire. Serve hot.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish