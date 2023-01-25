Awards presented for excellence, service, compassion

🔊 Listen to this

The Practical Nursing Class of 2022 at Penn State Hazleton includes, from left, first row: Mary Grace DaCunha, Shereina Latara Bryant, Skylar Rebecca Duffy, Alisa Erin Milnes, Brendaly Trinidad Coplin, Brittany Cunnington, Arianna Renae Welch and Christina Marie Brehm. Second row: Alexis Paige Hinckley, Trinity Michaela Sockriter, Shakinah Quaisha Moultrie, Katherine Jimenez Badia, Jessica Miguelina Hernandez Diaz, Jose Fernando Cuevas, Andrew DeJesus, Abigail Santos, Jenny I. Mordan Diaz, Leydy Mordan Pimentel, Jennifer Caraballo, Hayley Desire Hoffman and Hilary Marie Shershen.

Graduates of Penn State Hazleton’s practical nursing program marked the successful completion of the program during a ceremony on Friday, Dec. 19, in the Dr. Thomas M. Caccese Gymnasium in the Physical Education Building.

The class of 22 students completed the requirements to earn a certificate in practical nursing and will be eligible to test for the National Council Licensure Examination-Practical Nurses (NCLEX-PN).

The class began their studies in August 2021 for the 18-month program that was held in the evenings and on weekends in the classroom and laboratory in the Slusser/Bayzick Building. Students took classes at Penn State Hazleton and attended clinical studies at area partner facilities.

Chancellor Elizabeth J. Wright presided over the ceremony along with Interim Director of Academic Affairs Albert Lozano-Nieto and Practical Nursing Program Coordinator Andrea C. Shook.

During the ceremony, graduates received their certificates and pins to signify successful completion of the program.

Graduates and their hometowns included: Christina Marie Brehm, Hazleton; Shereina Latara Bryant, Freeland; Jennifer Caraballo, Hazleton; Brendaly Trinidad Coplin, Wilkes-Barre; Jose Fernando Cuevas; McAdoo; Brittany Cunnington, McAdoo; Mary Grace DaCunha, Freeland; Andrew DeJesus, Hazleton.

Also, Skylar Rebecca Duffy, Sugarloaf; Jessica Miguelina Hernandez Diaz, Hazleton; Alexis Paige Hinckley, Berwick; Hayley Desire Hoffman, Long Pond; Katherine Jimenez Badia, Tamaqua; Alisa Erin Milnes, Freeland; Jenny I. Mordan Diaz, Hazle Township.

Also, Leydy Mordan Pimentel, Hazleton; Shakinah Quaisha Moultrie, Kingston; Abigail Santos, Hazleton; Hilary Marie Shershen, Hazleton; Trinity Michaela Sockriter, Berwick; and Arianna Renae Welch, Muncy.

A practical nursing certificate was also presented posthumously to the family of Amanda Rose Miller of Nescopeck.

Several members of the graduating class also earned special recognition with an award. The awards and winners included:

– Excellence in Clinical Practice, an award presented to the nursing student who best displays a high regard for clinical care and clinical aptitude. This year’s recipient was Hayley Desire Hoffman.

– Award for Leadership and Professionalism, which recognizes outstanding leadership and professionalism during the nursing education process. Hilary Marie Shershen was this year’s recipient.

– Most Compassionate, an award presented to the student who displays exceptional emotional capacities of empathy and sympathy for others. This year’s recipient was Jose Fernando Cuevas.

– Community Service, which is presented to the student who displays the initiative to reach out to those in need within the community. This year’s recipient was Andrew DeJesus.

– Spirit of Nursing Award, which recognizes the student who shows excitement, motivation and enthusiasm toward the nursing profession. This year’s recipient was Brittany Cunnington.

– Patricia D. Kelly, R.N. Academic Award in Practical Nursing, an award presented to the student earning the highest overall grade-point average. Skylar Rebecca Duffy was this year’s recipient.