May 8, 2023 marks the 160th year since the inception of what is now known as the Greater Wyoming Valley Area (GWVA) YMCA, and it’s exciting to see the continuous evolution and growth of the organization.

The vision of the Luzerne Foundation aligns closely with that of the GWVA YMCA, which is an inclusive organization joined together by a shared commitment to nurture the potential of kids, promote healthy living, and foster a sense of social responsibility.

Over the last year alone, the GWVA YMCA has increased capacity for critical feeding programs and expanded much needed child care services to address our area’s biggest challenges. The GWVA Y now proudly serves residents and families at five different branches, expanding into new communities as it works collectively to ensure the best services and outreach for the local area.

As part of the Y’s mission to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build a healthy spirit, mind and body for ALL, the YMCA offers financial aid scholarship opportunities to local children, families, and adults. Scholarship programs enable the Y to turn no one away for inability to pay, providing opportunities for Pre-K programs, before/after care, safety around water programs, summer camp experiences, and chronic disease prevention programs to name just a few.

The scholarship programs are made possible through the Annual Support Campaign and through family endowment funds established to continue in perpetuity. The Luzerne Foundation has come alongside the GWVA YMCA with this project, working together to support multiple scholarship funds that provide ongoing funding for programs at Camp Kresge, child care services, aquatics, and LIVESTRONG® at the YMCA.

The newest fund was named in memory of Clayton J. Karambelas, established last year to provide financial aid for families in need of YMCA child care services, and was presented at their largest fundraising event, the Kentucky Derby. This year’s Kentucky Derby event is planned to be held Friday, May 5th 2023 at the Westmoreland Club and will benefit the early learning programs at the GWVA YMCA.

The Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA and the Luzerne Foundation are proud to work together on initiatives like these that help strengthen the community in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Working together makes our community stronger. If you have a cause near to your heart and want to make a difference here in Northeastern Pennsylvania and beyond, please call us at the Luzerne Foundation or visit www.luzfdn.org for more information.

Do you want to make our community better? So do we. Let’s do it together.

Because of you and for you, we are … Here for good.™

C. David Pedri is President and CEO of The Luzerne Foundation. This weekly column series is an advertising partnership between the The Luzerne Foundation and the Times Leader. For more information about the organization, visit www.luzfdn.org or call 570-822-2065.