Beginner classes are set for Sundays in March

The words on the egg in foreground translate to ‘Christ is Risen’ in Ukrainian.

Sts. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church in Olyphant will offer Ukrainian-style Pysanky art classes in March 2023.

The two-hour beginner class will teach the basics to create a traditional Ukrainian pysanky egg. The cost of each class is $25 for each person. Supplies are included. Classes will be held at 207 River Street, Olyphant, St. Cyril’s Parish Hall, with plenty of free parking. Classes will be held at noon Sunday, March 12, with a second class beginning at 3 p.m. that day.

A second session will begin at noon Sunday, March 26 with another class beginning at 3 p.m.

Class size is limited and you must register in advance. Call Tammy Budnovitch at 570-766-1919, Please leave a message with your name, phone number, and the date/ time requested.

The classes are a fund-raiser for the church and class members will have their pysanky art done in time for Easter, which will be Sunday, April 9 this year.

Available for purchase are individual Ukrainian Pysanky eggs crafted by Tammy Budnovitch. Jewelry, mosaic art, books and additional pysanky egg supplies also are available for purchase.