🔊 Listen to this

Eye Care Specialists is pleased to welcome Retina Specialist Anthony Andrews, M.S., M.D. to our team of fellowship trained ophthalmologists.

Dr. Andrews received a B.S. and M.S. in Molecular Biochemistry & Biophysics at Yale University and medical degree at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. He completed a Vitreoretinal Medical and Surgical Fellowship along with a Vitreoretinal Research Fellowship at Yale University. He has been practicing ophthalmology since 1999, primarily in New York, and is looking forward working right here in NEPA where he resides.

Dr. Andrews specializes in disease of the retina and vitreous, retinal detachment, diabetic retinopathy, retinal laser treatment and retinal vascular disease.

Eye Care Specialists’ highly trained ophthalmologists specialize in advanced cataract surgery, laser vision correction, dry eye management, macular degeneration, diabetic eye care, disease of the retina, glaucoma management and surgery, cornea disease, and oculoplastic surgery.

In addition to an experienced group of ophthalmology specialists, an extensive team of optometrists perform comprehensive eye examinations, dry eye treatment, contact lens evaluations and fittings, diabetic eye exams, optometric management of ocular disease, cataract post-operative management, and refractive surgery evaluations. Each location features a full-service optical department with a wide array of glasses, contact lenses, specialty contact lenses, and sunglasses.

Eye Care Specialists has seven NEPA locations in Berwick, Bloomsburg, Dallas, Hazleton, Kingston, Nanticoke, and West Pittston, along with Revive MedSpa locations in Kingston and Hazleton.

Patients may schedule an appointment with Dr. Andrews and other Eye Care Specialists providers by calling (800) 322-4733 or visiting icarespecialists.com. New patients welcome, most insurance plans accepted.