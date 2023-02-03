🔊 Listen to this

As part of Allied Services Integrated Health System’s significant expansion for access to skilled nursing care in downtown Wilkes-Barre, the following promotions have recently been announced:

Julie Buratti Brislin, MBA, NHA, PCA: Allied Services Integrated Health System welcomed Julie Buratti Brislin, MBA, NHA, PCA as the administrator for the Center City Skilled Nursing Facility located at 80 E. Northampton Street.

Brislin received her degree in Business Administration from Drexel University followed by her Master’s in Business Administration from Northeastern University. Brislin holds certifications as both a Nursing Home Administrator and Personal Care Administrator and brings more than 12 years of experience to her new leadership role in Wilkes-Barre.

Nicole Fueshko, RN, BSN: Allied Services Integrated Health System welcomed Nicole Fueshko, RN, BSN as the Director of Nursing for the Center City Skilled Nursing Facility on 80 E. Northampton Street.

Fueshko received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Scranton. With more than 25 years experience in long-term care and director roles, Fueshko brings a wealth of knowledge to her new position.

Thomas Kravulski, MS, CCC-SLP: Allied Services Integrated Health System is proud to announce Thomas Kravulski, MS, CCC-SLP, as Director of Rehabilitation at the Center City Skilled Nursing Facility in Wilkes-Barre on 80 E. Northampton Street.

Kravulski earned his Bachelor of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders from Penn State University and a Master’s in Speech-Language Pathology from Towson University. In addition to his role as director, Kravulski also serves as a speech-language pathologist where he addresses concerns with speech, language, cognition, and swallowing disorders.

Rebecca McMahon, MS, OTR/L: Allied Services Integrated Health System is proud to announce Rebecca McMahon, MS, OTR/L, as Director of Rehabilitation at the Meade Street Skilled Nursing Facility in Wilkes-Barre.

McMahon earned her Master of Science in Occupational Therapy from Misericordia University. Along with being an occupational therapist, in her role as director, McMahon will work closely with the interdisciplinary team assisting with developing goals and discharge planning for short-term residents, and maintenance, quality of life, and care-planning for long-term residents.