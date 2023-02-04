SUMC choir wants to sing to your valentine

🔊 Listen to this

Picture this: It’s Feb. 14 and someone you care about answers their phone — or starts listening to voice messages — and suddenly they hear a choir launching into its best rendition of Frank Sinatra’s “The Way You Look Tonight” or Elvis’ “Love Me Tender” or Stevie Wonder’s “I Just Called To Say I Love You.”

It’s all for your loved one’s listening pleasure, perhaps arranged by you, and presented by choir members from Shavertown United Methodist Church.

The choirs are full offolks who “receive joy from sharing their gifts of music from God,” choir director Nancy Evans said, and for the past few years they have especially enjoyed spreading sunshine with singing valentines on Valentine’s Day.

“The person who buys it (for $5) chooses the song,” said Evans, who directs four singing choirs as well as three handbell choirs and a praise band at the music-loving church.

The singing valentines aren’t pre-recorded, Evans said, explaining choir members will sing each song live. “And at the end we way ‘Happy Valentine’s Day’ as a group.”

“Sometimes the older folks cry, and little kids love the fact that it has their name,” Evans said, explaining the choir will introduce each number in appropriate fashion, perhaps announcing “This is for Aunt Judy” or “This one’s for you, Jim.”

“We have everything from children’s songs like Barney’s ‘I Love You’ to ‘You Are My Sweetheart’ sung to the tune of ‘You Are My Sunshine,’ to ‘Made You Look’ by Megan Trainor,” she said.

“Every year we add a couple (new songs),” she said, explaining she expects choir members who are retirees to get together during the day and sing some of the beloved oldies, while younger choir members will gather after school and sing some of the more contemporary numbers.

“I have a session from 10 a.m. to noon, and from 1 to 3, and 4 to 6 and then, everything that’s left, we’ll take care of it in the evening,” she said. “We will sing every song on Valentine’s Day.”

Recipients of the Valentine’s Day songs don’t have to wait by their phones for the call; the singers are happy to sing into voice mail or an answering machine. And that way, the recipient can listen to the song again and again.

You can make arrangements for a song by picking up an order form in the narthex of the church, located at 163 N. Pioneer Avenue in Shavertown, talking to any choir member, or calling Shavertown United Methodist at 570-675-3616.

“These singing valentines are the best sellers,” Evans said. “They’re cheaper than a card anymore, when you consider the cost of the stamp.”

“And the choirs love singing them. We have a blast.”

Some of the songs on Nancy Evans’ list are: “10,000 Hours,” “The Way You Love Me,” “Just the Way You Are,” “Perfect,” “A Thousand Years,” “Can’t Smile Without You” “The Wind Beneath My Wings,” “Because You Loved Me,” “All You Need is Love,” “You’ll Be in My Heart,” “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from “Lion King,” “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from “Toy Story,” “Thank You for Being a Friend” from “The Golden Girls” TV series, and “That’s What Friends Are For,” made famous by Dionne Warwick, and “L-O-V-E,” made famous by Nat King Cole.