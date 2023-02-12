🔊 Listen to this

It’s starting to get busy.

That’s right; we’re fast approaching the busy spring events season when nonprofits and community organizations will host their fundraisers aimed at raising dollars for their special causes.

I’m thinking of the CYC’s annual March Madness party at the Westmoreland Club happening April 1. That’s an event that encourages sports fans to have a night out while benefiting the group’s mission of providing area youth with developmental, educational and life skills. Get tickets at 2023marchmadness.cbo.io.

Also of interest to me is the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber’s fifth Annual Young Professionals Conference on March 22 at The Think Center in Wilkes-Barre. This is geared toward young professionals interested in topics such as wellness, personal finance, leadership development, innovation and community involvement. See wyomingvalleychamber.org.

I’m thinking of these and more fun events coming up right now after a night at La Tolteca Bar & Grill last week. It was for a Leadership Northeast project group fundraising mixer benefiting the McGlynn Center.

If you don’t know, the center is a safe and welcoming space for children and youth who reside at the Boulevard Townhomes and Mineral Springs Village. These children, often vulnerable, get extra love and attention from the center staff and faithful volunteers after school, helping them grow with tutoring, recreation and cultural activities.

The celebration of literacy raised funds for its library, and there is an upcoming Designer Purse Bingo readers may find of interest on March 26 at The Woodlands in Plains Township. Visit mcglynncenter.org for more details.

Spending a little bit of time at the fundraiser reminded me of the beginning of my journalism career when I wrote a wide-ranging piece on the cover of our then-People section about Sr. Miriam Stadulis, the center founder. While the story was about her, it delved into the center’s beginnings and current state. I spent hours at the center watching the staff and kids interact and seeing the real power inside that townhome on Midland Court.

Throughout the years I wrote other pieces on specifically the organization, too, but I’ll always remember that first one 15 years ago.

Throughout my career I’ve gotten to interview changemakers and bear witness to many of the fantastic organizations they’re involved in, so when it’s possible to support these groups I try to.

I might not be making massive donations, and you don’t have to either, but it’s nice to offer any support possible and enjoy a night out when available.

I hope to see you out and about this season at the many events supporting important causes in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The Times Leader will keep you updated.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. E-mail him thoughts at [email protected]