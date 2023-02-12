🔊 Listen to this

Welcome to American Heart Month!

Each February in this country is dedicated to raising awareness of cardiovascular health. As we do each February, the Times Leader will be publishing a number of special features about heart issues throughout the month.

I suspect that this year — and especially today, Super Bowl Sunday — cardiovascular wellness is on the minds of many Americans who follow NFL football.

If you were watching the Buffalo-Cincinnati game on Jan. 2 — and even if you weren’t — you probably know exactly what I mean.

That was the night that Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field in Cincinnati after a collision with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Viewers around the country held their breath and stunned players stood watch as CPR and then automated external defibrillation (AED) were performed on Hamlin, who is just 24 years old. He was resuscitated and transported to a local hospital.

As the Associated Press has reported, Hamlin “has made steady progress in what will be a long recovery.”

On Wednesday Hamlin received the NFL Players Association’s Alan Page Community Award in Phoenix during Super Bowl week. On Thursday Hamlin made a second Phoenix appearance, where he paid tribute to those who had a hand saving his life.

“My entire life, I felt like God was using me to give others hope and now with a new set of circumstances, I can say he’s doing what he’s always done,” Hamlin said from the stage at Phoenix Convention Center. “I have a long journey ahead, a journey full of unknowns and a journey full of milestones, but it’s a lot easier to face your fears when you know your purpose.”

Less than two months after that harrowing night, Hamlin’s experience already is making a difference in the lives of others through fundraising, and raising awarness.

One of those efforts is lending his name and image to the #3forHeart CPR Challenge through the American Heart Association (AHA). Inspired by his number 3 jersey, the challenge has three steps: Learn CPR, give to the AHA to fund CPR education and training, and post a photo of your support to social media. You can learn more at heart.org.

Hamlin’s story is, of course, coincidentally — though perfectly — timed for American Heart Month.

While Hamlin’s ongoing recovery has been an inspiration to many across the nation, our hope is that we can tell the stories of local heart patients to inspire and motivate people here in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Over the next two weeks, we will be bringing you stories, medical columns, local events, and cardiovascular health advice from healthcare providers in our region, as well as information from national organizations such as the AHA.

We hope you will find these stories beneficial for yourselves and your families.

Roger DuPuis is News Editor of the Times Leader.