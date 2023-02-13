🔊 Listen to this

Last week, we examined five ways you can have a positive impact on your heart health. Today, I’d like to focus on one of them: understanding risk factors.

Risk factors fall into two categories. Non-modifiable risk factors cannot be altered but still need to be understood. Modifiable risk factors can be controlled with medications and lifestyle choices, so they’re even more important to address, because it’s within our grasp to affect them and prevent disease.

Among our non-modifiable risk factors, age is the only one that is universal. We all age, and with age comes higher risk for certain diseases and conditions. For example, even if we take excellent care of ourselves well into our later decades, it’s not uncommon to develop aortic stenosis, which is a narrowing of the aortic valve that can reduce or block blood flow from the heart to the rest of the body.

Otherwise healthy people in their seventies and eighties can find themselves in need of a valve replacement. The good news is, if you are taking pristine care of yourself, you’re much more likely to notice the changes that would signal disease like aortic stenosis.

Family history is another non-modifiable risk factor that affects people on a more individual scale. If we know that our ancestors have had heart attacks and strokes or developed heart rhythm disorders in their lifetimes, we should be aware that we’re more likely to encounter those issues and make decisions that can ward them off.

This is especially important if your family members have died young from these conditions. Discuss your family history with your doctors, so they know what to look for as they care for you.

Our modifiable risk factors include blood pressure, cholesterol and chronic conditions like diabetes.

Unmanaged high blood pressure can pose several health threats. When blood flows too forcefully through our veins and arteries, it damages those blood vessels and can lead to blockages that prevent oxygen from getting to the heart or brain, resulting in a heart attack or stroke.

Our hearts can also become enlarged and weakened from working too hard to pump blood through our vessels, which eventually leads to heart failure where the heart muscle is unable to efficiently pump blood to the rest of the body.

Uncontrolled, high blood pressure can even lead to kidney disease and peripheral artery disease among other conditions.

Cholesterol is a chemical compound that our bodies need to build cells and tissues, but when a type of cholesterol called low-density lipoprotein (LDL) becomes too prevalent in our bloodstream, plaque begins to build up on the walls of our blood vessels.

Plaque buildup narrows our blood vessels, raising our blood pressure and making it more difficult to distribute blood to our bodies. Eventually, plaque can rupture and a blood clot can form as the body tries to mend an artery. This blood clot is what deprives the heart or brain of oxygen during a heart attack or stroke.

For some, having another chronic condition can raise risk for heart disease. Certainly, if you’ve already had a heart attack or stroke, you’re at greater risk for another cardiovascular event. Diabetes, however, is a prime example of a disease that doesn’t directly affect the heart but can be a significant risk factor.

Diabetes is characterized by blood sugar levels that are too high. Unmanaged high blood sugar can damage the blood vessels, causing them to narrow and increase blood pressure. People with diabetes also tend to be more likely to have high cholesterol and heart failure.

Fortunately, all of these risk factors are manageable with medications and good lifestyle decisions, especially when they are monitored often enough to be caught early. It’s so important that you visit your doctor regularly to have these factors checked and build a care plan that prevents heart disease.

***

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected]