Opening Night Gala planned for Feb. 17

🔊 Listen to this

In ‘The Good House,’ Sigourney Weaver stars as a wry New England realtor, and descendant of Salem witches, whose life begins to unravel as she rekindles a romance with her high school flame, played by Kevin Kline.

“We loved them,” Dietrich Theater executive director Erica Rogler said, describing the staff’s reaction to seeing the trailers for all the films that will be part of Winter Fest, set for Feb. 17 through March 9 at the historic theater in downtown Tunkhannock.

Audience members who watched the previews on Thursday afternoon seem equally enthusiastic, Rogler said.

“They were telling us there are only 2 or 3 (out of 21 movies) that they don’t want to see,” she said. “The challenge is going to be fitting them all in.”

“I’m excited about ‘Living,’ ” she said, praising the film for which British actor Bill Nighy has received an Academy Award nomination for his portrayal of a civil servant reacting to an unfortunate diagnosis from his doctor.

“He tries to make the most of the time he has left,” Rogler said.

“Living” is one of two films set for the Winter Fest opening night gala on Feb. 17, paired with the comedy-drama “The Good House,” which stars Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline as former high school sweethearts who are rekindling their romance.

” ‘RRR’ looks pretty amazing” Rogler said of an offering from India, adding she’s also looking forward to the appreciation of cinema that comes through in “Empire of Life” and “Last Film Show.”

So far, the 21 movies in the Dietrich’s Winter Fest have garnered 298 wins and 886 nominations during the award season and on the festival circuit.

“We have exceptional performances from leads in films like Brendan Fraser in ‘The Whale’ to Cate Blanchett in ‘Tár,’ films that celebrate the power of film itself like ‘Empire of Light’ and ‘The Last Film Show’,” Dietrich film booker Ronnie Harvey said, adding praise for “films that push the boundaries of art and entertainment like the star-making turn of a donkey in ‘EO’ or the heart-pounding action-packed Telegu epic ‘RRR.’ “

Tickets for the opening night gala on Feb. 17, which include two movies plus refreshments, are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Excluding the gala, tickets to Winter Fest films are $8.50 each.

The following are Winter Fest movie show times and synopses, condensed from a list provided by the Dietrich. For more info see DietrichTheater.com or call 570-836-1022.

Aftersun

A searing emotional film about a father and daughter spending time at a fading vacation resort as her adolescence approaches. Twenty years later, her recollections of their last holiday become a heart-rending portrait of their relationship. Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 22 at 4:30 p.m.; Feb. 28 at 2:30 p.m.; March 4 at 2:15 p.m.; March 7 at 4:30 p.m. R.

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

An epic story about renowned artist and activist Nan Goldin fighting to hold accountable the Sackler family, owners of the company fined for misleading the public about the addictive nature of the painkiller OxyContin. Feb. 21 at 5 p.m.; Feb. 24 at 2:45 p.m.; Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.; March 3 at 2:15 p.m.; March 7 at noon. Not rated.

Broker

In Korean with English subtitles. Two brokers sell orphaned infants, getting around the bureaucracy of legal adoption. When a child’s mother surprises the duo by returning to ensure her child gets a good home, the three embark on a journey to find the right couple. Feb. 19 at 4:30 p.m.; Feb. 24 at 4:45 p.m.; Feb. 27 at noon; March 3 at 7 p.m.; March 7 at noon; March 9 at noon. R.

Corsage

This irreverent spin on the period piece follows Empress Elizabeth of Austria who is idolized for her beauty and renowned for inspiring fashion trends. Facing a future of strictly ceremonial duties, she rebels against the hyperbolized image of herself and comes up with a plan to protect her legacy. Feb. 20 at 2:30 p.m.; Feb. 25 at 12:00 p.m.; March 3 at 9:30 p.m.; March 5 at noon. Not rated. In German, French, English, with subtitles.

Empire of Light

Starring Olivia Colman and Colin Firth, this poignant story follows the lives and loves of a group of cinema employees in a small English seaside town. Feb. 19 at noon; Feb. 21 at 2:30 p.m.; Feb. 24 at noon; Feb. 26 at 2 p.m.; March 2 at 2:30 p.m.; March 5 at 4:30 p.m.; March 9 at 7:15 p.m. R.

EO

In Polish, Italian, English with subtitles. Winner of the Jury Prize at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, “EO” is told from the perspective of a grey donkey who along his journey meets good and bad people, and experiences the wheel of fortune as it turns his luck into disaster and his despair into unexpected bliss. Feb. 18 at noon; Feb. 21 at noon; Feb. 23 at 7:15 p.m.; Feb. 26 at noon; March 1 at 5 p.m.; March 4 at 4:30 p.m.; March 8 at noon. Not rated.

Four Samosas

An unmotivated wannabe rapper learns his ex is engaged to marry his smarmy rival. He and three other misfit dreamers plan a heist on his ex’s father’s grocery store to steal her wedding diamonds and win her back. Feb. 22 at 2:30 p.m.; Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.; March 3 at noon; March 8 at 2:15 p.m. PG-13.

Framing Agnes

The pseudonymous Agnes was a pioneering transgender woman who participated in an infamous gender health study conducted at UCLA in the 1960s. Her clever use of the study to gain access to gender-affirming healthcare led to her status as a fascinating and celebrated figure in trans history. Feb. 20 at noon; Feb. 24 at 7:15 p.m.; Feb. 27 at 2:30 p.m.; March 6 at noon. Not rated.

The Good House

Sigourney Weaver stars as a wry New England Realtor whose life begins to unravel as she rekindles a romance with her high school flame, played by Kevin Kline. Feb. 17 – Opening Night Gala; Feb. 20 at 5 p.m.; Feb. 23 at 5 p.m.; Feb. 28 at 7:15 p.m.; March 4 at noon; March 6 at noon; March 9 at 5 p.m.

Good Night Oppy

The true story of Opportunity, a rover that was sent to Mars for a 90-day mission but survived for 15 years. The film follows the remarkable bond forged between a robot and her humans millions of miles away. Feb. 18 at 2 p.m.; Feb. 23 at noon; Feb. 25 at 4:45 p.m.; March 2 at noon; March 9 at noon. PG.

Joyride

Twelve-year-old Mully, after fleeing his father, steals a taxi and is shocked to find a woman, in the back seat with a baby. She has decided to give her child away to a friend, and so two lovable rogues — a complicated middle-aged mother and a troubled adolescent — journey across Ireland together. Feb. 21 at 7:15 p.m.; Feb. 28 at noon; March 3 at 5 p.m.; March 7 at 2:30 p.m. Not rated.

Last Film Show

In Gujarati with English subtitles. A 9-year-old boy living with his family in a remote village in India discovers films for the first time and is mesmerized. Feb. 20 at noon; Feb. 24 at 2:30 p.m.; Feb. 28 at 5 p.m.; March 3 at 2:30 p.m.; March 7 at 7 p.m. Not rated.

Living

Nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Actor and starring screen legend Bill Nighy, this is the story of an ordinary man, reduced by years of oppressive office routine to a shadow existence, who at the eleventh hour makes a supreme effort to turn his dull life into something wonderful. Feb. 17 – Opening Night; Feb. 19 at 2:30 p.m.; Feb. 23 at 2:15 p.m.; March 1 at 7 p.m.; March 5 at 2:15 p.m.; March 8 at 4:30 p.m. PG-13.

Memories of My Father

In Spanish, Italian, English with subtitles. Driven by sadness and rage when a terrible illness takes the life of his daughter, a doctor devotes himself to the social and political causes of 1970s Colombia, without regard to his personal safety. This intimate story is seen through the eyes of the doctor’s only son. Feb. 20 at 7:15 p.m.; Feb. 23 at 2:30 p.m.; Feb. 27 at noon; March 2 at noon; March 6 at 2:15 p.m. Not rated.

The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile

Trailblazing country music legend Tanya Tucker defied the standards of how a woman in country music was supposed to behave. Decades after Tanya slipped from the spotlight, rising music star Brandi Carlile takes it upon herself to write an entire album for her hero based on Tanya’s extraordinary life, spurring the greatest comeback in country music history. This film follows Tanya’s richly creative and bumpy ride back to the top, along with a perfectly timed musical collaboration. Feb. 23 at noon; Feb. 26 at 4:30 p.m.; March 1 at 2:45 p.m.; March 2 at 7:45 p.m.; March 9 at 2:30 p.m. R.

RRR

In Telugu, English with English subtitles. Nominated for Best Foreign Film at the Golden Globes, “RRR” centers around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British empire. Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country. Feb. 18 at 4 p.m.; Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.; Feb. 27 at 2:30 p.m.; March 1 at 11:30 a.m.; March 8 at 6:30 p.m. Not rated.

She Said

Starring two-time Academy Award nominee Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan, “She Said” follows two New York Times reporters, who broke one of the most important stories in a generation — a story that helped propel the #Metoo movement and shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood. Feb. 21 at noon; Feb. 25 at 9:45 p.m.; Feb. 27 at 4 p.m.; March 6 at 7:30 p.m. R.

The Son

Peter (Hugh Jackman) finds his hectic life upended when his ex-wife appears at his door to discuss their son, now a teenager. The young man has been missing school for months and is deeply troubled. Peter strives to take care of his son as he would have wanted his own father to have taken care of him, while juggling his new son, and an offer of a dream position in Washington. Feb. 22 at noon; Feb. 25 at 2:15 p.m.; Feb. 28 at noon; March 4 at 7 p.m. March 6 at 2 p.m. PG-13.

Tár

In English, German, Filipino with English subtitles. Nominated for three Golden Globes including Best Picture and starring Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett, “Tár” follows a groundbreaking conductor of a major German Orchestra at the height of her career. Feb. 19 at 7:15 p.m.; Feb. 24 at noon; March 2 at 2:30 p.m.; March 6 at 4:30 p.m.; March 9 at 2:15 p.m. R.

Triangle of Sadness

In Akan, English, Swedish with English subtitles. Winner of the Palme d’Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, “Triangle of Sadness” is a wicked comedy about social hierarchy and what happens when that is turned upside down. Celebrity model couple, Carl and Yaya, are invited on a luxury cruise for the uber-rich, helmed by an unhinged boat captain, and end up fighting for survival on an island. Feb. 18 at 9:30 p.m.; Feb. 21 at 2:30 p.m.; Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.; March 2 at 5 p.m.; March 4 at 9:30 p.m.; March 7 at 2:30 p.m. R.

The Whale

A scene-stealing performance from Brendan Fraser as a reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption. What transpires is a harrowing story of empathy, compassion and healing. Feb. 20 at 2:30 p.m.; Feb. 24 at 9 p.m.; Feb. 28 at 2:30 p.m.; March 3 at noon; March 5 at 7 p.m. R.