‘The House of Wolves’ puts family dysfunction in focus

This saga centers on the Wolf family, led by the powerful patriarch Joe Wolf. It is about a dysfunctional family, sibling rivalry, strong women, and football. Mike Lupica is a sports writer who is able to take readers beyond the football field, into the locker rooms and meeting rooms for a glimpse into a world unknown to most spectators. This is not a typical Patterson suspenseful murder mystery. In fact, I was disappointed by the lack of plot development and lack of suspense.

When Joe Wolf falls off his yacht in San Francisco Bay and drowns, his death is considered suspicious. His daughter Jenny is convinced he was murdered. She maintains an ongoing rapport with Detective Ben Canton who is investigating all four Wolf siblings to see who has the means and motive to commit murder.

All three of Joe Wolf’s sons expect to inherit and take control of their father’s empire. So imagine their shock when the will is read and their sister Jenny is left in charge of the family’s NFL team, “The Wolves,” as well as the local newspaper, “The Tribune,” both presently run by her brothers. They are beyond angry and are willing to do whatever it takes to get back what they want. The dirty games between siblings begin as the brothers try to seize Jenny’s newfound power and assets out from under her. Joe Wolf taught his children to “kill or be killed.” Which of them is capable of murder or are there other unsavory characters out there who want to take over the Wolf empire?

The story is mostly told through Jenny’s point of view. Up until now she has been very happy teaching high school science and coaching the high school football team. I actually found this side of Jen’s personality refreshing. Coaching the kids brings her joy and purpose. I also admired her strength and savvy to stand her ground in a man’s world.

There are mixed reviews about this book. I do not think it is up to the standard of most James Patterson’s books. It is supposedly the first of a series which may explain the lack luster ending. It is a quick read and if you are a die hard Patterson fan and enjoy football, you may like it.

Questions:

Why did Joe Wolf leave his empire to his daughter over his sons?

Detective Canton is a strong character who is unrelenting with his investigation. Who are the family members who are lying to him?

Why is the high school football team so important to Jenny?

Do you think that her brothers,as well as other team owners,underestimate Jenny?

Which sibling is most like their father? In what way?

How did you like the ending?

Will you read the next book if this is a series?

Jacquie O’Neil, mother of Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage reviewed this book. She and her daughter each contribute to this column.