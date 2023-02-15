🔊 Listen to this

The Westmoreland Club invites you to the Grand Hall, (a.k.a. the former First Baptist Church) for a special presentation of the portrait collections of the Westmoreland Club, The Luzerne County Historical Society, and the Westmoreland Club Charitable Foundation.

The presentation will be held 11 a.m. to noon on Saturdays Feb. 18 and Feb. 25 and from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sundays, Feb. 19 and Feb. 26.

This event is free and sponsored by the Westmoreland Charitable Foundation, UPMC Health Plan, and the Bergman Foundation.

Space is limited and reservations are required. For more information or to make reservations, please call the Westmoreland Club and speak to Melissa Simon at (570) 822-6141.