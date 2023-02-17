Comedy set in smalltown America

🔊 Listen to this

Actors Circle will present the comedy “Morning’s at Seven” by Paul Osborn, at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Rd. in Scranton from March 2 through March 12, with Friday and Saturday shows at 8 p.m. and Sunday shows at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 general admission, $12 for seniors and $10 for students. For a preview show, set for 8 p.m. Thursday, March 2, all tickets are $10.

The show presents a portrait of smalltown America when life was simple, with no computes or Internet. The lives of four sisters are upended when they deal with the changes some family members decide to take on.

The show is presented through special arrangement with Samuel French Inc., and with special grants from Lackawanna County for the Arts and Culture and the Scranton Area Community Foundation. Royalty sponsor is the Stoppini Foundation.

For reservations call 570-342-9709. Advance tickets may be purchased online at Eventbrite.com through Actors Circle’s Facebook page. A small fee is involved.

This show is directed by Jessi Teevan, assistant director is Britt Demming, and assistant to the directors is Jason Narcoonis. Producers are Mark Fryer and Harry Adelman.

Members of the cast are: Debra Demming, Jeff Ginsberg, Nina Kemp, Mike Lally, Harry Powell, Cathy Rist Strauch, Tommy Tomeo, Poshi Walker, and Reed Walker. E.J. Leeson, Seamus Cadden, and Britt Demming are understudies.