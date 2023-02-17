Spelling bee classroom winners and school wide participants at GAR Middle School are, from left, seated: Tyler Cook, IsaBelle Maldonado, Ezekiel Cruz, Elijah Noel, Jayce Baughman, Runner-up Kristina Vidzicki, Champion Leo Sanchez, Runner-up Lyannette Dominguez Hipolito, Mackenzie Ayala, Malachi Davis, Beryx Hairston, Isabella Chamberlain, Selena Reyes, Jaiden Walker, and Malachi Zwally. Standing: Andrew Langan, Valeria Lima-Amaya, Donaldo Calderon, Jacob Smerski, Anthony Paglia, Keren Gonzalez, Justyce Kendricks, Travis Kouevi, Madison Savage, Avanna Kenniston, Jayden Hernandez, Joe Sosa, Aaliyah Baughman, Nathan Amigon, Javier Espinoza, Jolhan Silva, Isaac Santos, Jahyda Smoot, Rodney Wolokolie, and Giuliana Mantione. Submitted photo

Spelling bee classroom winners and school wide participants at GAR Middle School are, from left, seated: Tyler Cook, IsaBelle Maldonado, Ezekiel Cruz, Elijah Noel, Jayce Baughman, Runner-up Kristina Vidzicki, Champion Leo Sanchez, Runner-up Lyannette Dominguez Hipolito, Mackenzie Ayala, Malachi Davis, Beryx Hairston, Isabella Chamberlain, Selena Reyes, Jaiden Walker, and Malachi Zwally. Standing: Andrew Langan, Valeria Lima-Amaya, Donaldo Calderon, Jacob Smerski, Anthony Paglia, Keren Gonzalez, Justyce Kendricks, Travis Kouevi, Madison Savage, Avanna Kenniston, Jayden Hernandez, Joe Sosa, Aaliyah Baughman, Nathan Amigon, Javier Espinoza, Jolhan Silva, Isaac Santos, Jahyda Smoot, Rodney Wolokolie, and Giuliana Mantione.

Submitted photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
<p>GAR spelling bee champion Leonardo Sanchez, center, is flanked by runners up Kristina Vidzicki and Lyannette Dominguez Hipolito.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

GAR spelling bee champion Leonardo Sanchez, center, is flanked by runners up Kristina Vidzicki and Lyannette Dominguez Hipolito.

Submitted photo

GAR Memorial Middle School recently held its second annual Scripps National Spelling BeeQualifying Competition.

The school had 34competitors who were the winners of their classroom level contests.

The competition ran through eight rounds before declaring eighth grade student Leonardo Sanchez from Mr. R. Wrobleski’s reading class as the champion. Leo will advance to the regionalspelling bee, set for 2 p.m. March 12 at Wilkes-Barre Area High School in Plains Township.

Runners up are Kristina Vidzicki, Grade 6, from Mrs. Sivick’s reading class and Lyannette Dominguez Hipolito, Grade 6, from Mrs. Witczak’s reading class.