🔊 Listen to this

John Leighton is everyone’s favorite guy.

The good-natured jokester is a fixture in the Wyoming Valley known well for his years refereeing basketball, organizing softball leagues, running youth basketball programs, being recognized as one of the best pure basketball shooters in the area and – for more than four decades — ensuring children in Luzerne County were taken care of as conference officer in Luzerne County’s Domestic Relations office.

He started his career Nov. 17, 1978 and ended his run this past week.

A retirement party at Senunas’ Bar & Grill proved how popular Leighton is and more importantly, how loved.

More than 100 friends and family members attended the Thursday night affair throughout the night, with the featured speaker Pat Toole, a longtime friend, joking that thankfully Leighton had a lot of family members he asked to be there.

Toole did an outstanding job roasting his pal.

There were many inside jokes and musings used to characterize Leighton’s long run in public service, all of which were met with laughter and applause from those in the crowd, many of whom told me they wouldn’t have wanted to be anywhere else on this particular night.

Those in attendance included the likes of political leaders, business people, Luzerne County employees, former Bishop Hoban classmates and teammates, and of course John and Rose Senunas, longtime friends and the restaurant proprietors.

With Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown on hand, Leighton joked that he would like to call him the best mayor Wilkes-Barre ever had, but couldn’t because his brother, former Mayor Tom Leighton, was in the crowd. Brown, State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, and my father, Luzerne County Councilman Tim McGinley, offered congratulatory remarks.

It was a packed house with many laughs and good-natured ribbing.

Toole joked that now Leighton’s wife, Ellen, and daughter, Jaclyn, will have to get used to having him around more.

Something tells me this fun-lover will have many adventures to embark on in retirement.

Leighton will now be able to star on the golf course, just as he has at various sporting events throughout his life.

And the Domestic Relations department will be a lot quieter now that “The King” has ended his reign.

***

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. E-mail him thoughts at [email protected]