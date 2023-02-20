🔊 Listen to this

Continuing our consideration of what you can do every day to improve or maintain your heart health, I’d like to spend an entire column focusing on diet.

The foods we choose to eat can have an immense impact on our cardiovascular health and overall wellness.

Our diet can also work together with other lifestyle factors like our exercise routine to help us feel better and gain ground in our health journey. For example, if we’re eating well, it helps us have more energy to work out.

Today, we’ll consider some tips to help you keep a heart-healthy diet.

Eat plenty of plants

When it comes to portioning our food groups, we want to eat mostly vegetables and fruits. They deliver a wealth of nutrients without giving us the saturated fats we find in meats, dairy products and heavily processed oils.

Plants can even be a great source of protein. Beans, peas and lentils, nuts and seeds, and even some hearty grains like quinoa, farro and couscous are all protein-rich foods that are healthy alternatives to other protein sources.

As you’re making a plate, make it colorful. The more bright, fresh foods you have in front of you, the more you’ll fill up on nourishment that’s good for your heart. Another good tip is to toss vegetables in olive oil, salt and pepper and put them under your broiler for 10 or 15 minutes. This method turns most veggies into a tasty, satisfying dish.

Choose proteins and fats wisely

You don’t have to eat boring and bland meals to treat your heart well. It’s OK to have a steak or a hamburger once in a while, but we don’t want to eat these regularly; and when we do, we want to have reasonable portions – about the size of your palm.

When choosing proteins for everyday consumption, opt for leaner meats and fish. Pass on the heavily fatted red meats. Consider preparation as well. Anytime you can have a baked, broiled or grilled version of a dish instead of a fried version, you’re sparing yourself from the bad fats that permeate fried foods.

Remember too that certain fats can also be healthy. Healthy fats help raise our good cholesterol, which allows our bodies to process and remove bad cholesterol from our bloodstream. Good fats are found in avocadoes, olive oil and fatty fishes like tuna and salmon.

Dairy can be a good source of protein, but you’ll want to eat it in moderation. A few servings a week of cheese or Greek yogurt are healthy, but you don’t want to overdo it.

Healthy snacks make a difference

Sometimes we can get good at planning healthy meals, but those hungry moments between mealtimes can catch us by surprise.

When hunger strikes, and we need a boost of energy to get us to our next balanced meal, it’s easy to grab something convenient. That’s when we end up in front of the vending machine or grabbing from the office doughnut box.

Whether you’re at home or on the job, try to keep healthy snacks within reach. A basket of fruit and individual packets of unsalted nuts can go a long way. Fruit is a great way to get a nutritious boost and some healthy carbohydrates. Nuts, like almonds, can give you some healthy fats that will break down slowly in your stomach and keep you from getting hungry for a while.

In general, remember the more processed the food you eat was between when nature created it and you ate it, the more likely the good stuff was processed out of it and the bad stuff processed into it. That is except for ice cream eaten with your granddaughters … there’s nothing bad about that. It seems to actually have a heart warming effect!

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected]