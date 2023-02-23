🔊 Listen to this

The North Pocono Public Library and the North Pocono Rotary announce the second annual Mini Golf Classic will be held on Sunday, March 5 at the library in Moscow.

Anne Bray is this year’s chairperson and leads the planning committee for the event that will run from noon to 4 p.m. at the library, 1315 Church St., Moscow.

The event is a partnership between the Library and the Rotary organization, and all proceeds benefit children’s programs at the library.

A fun and unique 18-hole course will weave its way through the library stacks and conclude with the 18th hole for a chance at a $500 hole-in-one grand prize.

Golf is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. Tickets are on sale at the library’s circulation desk, via Rotary and library board members, or online at minigolfclassic2023.eventbrite.com.

For more information, or to be a sponsor, contact Christopher Kelly, library development director, at 570-498-0678 or [email protected]

Please visit www.lclshome.org/north to learn more about what the library offers the community.