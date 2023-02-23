Organizers of the Mini Golf Classic include, from left: Jane Martini-Kraynak, president, North Pocono Rotary; Anne Bray, Mini Golf chairperson & Rotarian, and Chris Kelly, Development Director, North Pocono Public Library and Rotarian.

The North Pocono Public Library and the North Pocono Rotary announce the second annual Mini Golf Classic will be held on Sunday, March 5 at the library in Moscow.

Anne Bray is this year’s chairperson and leads the planning committee for the event that will run from noon to 4 p.m. at the library, 1315 Church St., Moscow.

The event is a partnership between the Library and the Rotary organization, and all proceeds benefit children’s programs at the library.

A fun and unique 18-hole course will weave its way through the library stacks and conclude with the 18th hole for a chance at a $500 hole-in-one grand prize.

Golf is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. Tickets are on sale at the library’s circulation desk, via Rotary and library board members, or online at minigolfclassic2023.eventbrite.com.

For more information, or to be a sponsor, contact Christopher Kelly, library development director, at 570-498-0678 or [email protected]

Please visit www.lclshome.org/north to learn more about what the library offers the community.