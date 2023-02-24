🔊 Listen to this

‘Weavers of New Hope’ by Violet Oakley will be on display at the Everhart Museum.

Margaret Oettinger’s ‘Nay Aug Park in Spring’ will be part of the exhibit.

Opening March 2 in celebration of Women’s History Month and on view through summer 2023, the Everhart Museum’s exhibition Women in Art, presented in partnership with WVIA Public Media, will showcase the exceptional artistic legacy of female artists in Northeastern Pennsylvania and beyond, as well as exemplary works depicting women.

Bringing together a diverse group of artists, each with their unique style, voice, and vision, the exhibition is a testament to the power of women in art, both as creators and as subjects.

Through painting, sculpture, watercolor, and mixed media, these artists exemplify and portray the many facets of womanhood, from strength and beauty to resilience and vulnerability. Drawing upon personal experiences, cultural traditions, and historical movements, they have created thought-provoking pieces that speak to the female experience across time and space.

Included in the exhibition are luminaries Priscilla Longshore Garrett, Hope Horn, Violet Oakley, Margaret Oettinger, Edith Reynolds, and Elizabeth W. Taylor.

For more information, visit everhart-museum.org